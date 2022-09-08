European Central Bank increases interest rates by .75%

Part of a series of hikes attempting to reduce soaring inflation
European Central Bank increases interest rates by .75%

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. The bank has a target of 2% inflation.

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 13:30
Alan Healy

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points, its largest ever single increase.

The move brings the ECB's deposit rate to 0.75% from zero and raised the main refinancing rate to 1.25%, their highest level since 2011.

The move was widely expected and is part of a series of hikes as the central bank attempts to contain soaring inflation.

"This major step frontloads the transition from the prevailing highly accommodative level of policy rates towards levels that will ensure the timely return of inflation to the ECB’s 2% medium-term target," the ECB said in a statement.

More in this section

Fuel prices Inflation eases to 8.7% in August but prices continue to rise
Fuel prices Corporation tax receipts could reach €20bn, but risk around them grows
Manufacturing net zero targets Industrial production up by 9.5% from previous quarter
<p>The ESRI warned that despite the soaring bills for customers 'taxing windfall gains in the generation sector only may therefore place some upward pressure on consumer prices'.</p>

Windfall tax on energy companies may result in higher energy bills, ESRI warns

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices