European Central Bank increases interest rates by .75%

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points, its largest ever single increase.

The move brings the ECB's deposit rate to 0.75% from zero and raised the main refinancing rate to 1.25%, their highest level since 2011.

The move was widely expected and is part of a series of hikes as the central bank attempts to contain soaring inflation.

"This major step frontloads the transition from the prevailing highly accommodative level of policy rates towards levels that will ensure the timely return of inflation to the ECB’s 2% medium-term target," the ECB said in a statement.