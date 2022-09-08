Corporation tax receipts could reach €20bn, but risk around them grows

Corporation tax receipts are expected to reach €20bn this year and have more than doubled in five years, according to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

Budgetary watchdog the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, or Ifac, recently urged government to be cautious when it comes these “risky revenues”.

This has led to government publishing a risk analysis on Ireland’s corporation tax.

“I’ve recognised for some time that there is a concentration risk here,” said Mr Donohoe.

Analysis suggests the potential corporation tax revenue at-risk last year could be in the region of €4bn to €6bn.

The government added that there is a compelling case to treat a portion of corporation tax receipts as volatile into the future.

However, Mr Donohoe also said he does not see an appetite among multinationals in Ireland to move anywhere.

“What I’m seeing very clearly is a very high level of commitment to the investment and jobs that are in our jobs and country at the moment,” he said.

For every €8 that is collected in tax revenue in Ireland’s economy, €1 out of that comes from tax collection from multinationals.

There are some concerns around what multinationals will do if the Democrats lose the next US election, which could put the OECD global tax reforms and potentially lead to companies relocating their headquarters.

A deal was agreed last year under the OECDC that multinationals need to pay a minimum tax rate of 15%.

Mr Donohoe said it would be far riskier for the global economy to go back to “day zero” with global corporate tax reform.

Mr Donohoe indicated that the tax coming from multinationals will be used in this year’s budget to cushion the blow of soaring costs, such as energy, that households will face this winter.

However, Ifac resubmitted its suggestion in previous years that government should put away more of these receipts into a Rainy Day fund.

Mr Donohoe said it “would not have been appropriate” to continue to top up a Rainy Day fund when Covid-19 was putting the economy under pressure. Now, the country faces new threats in the form of an energy crisis.

“The reason I didn’t continue with putting up the rainy day fund is the world changed and Covid-19 hit Ireland and it wouldn’t have been appropriate to continue putting money into a rainy day fund when we had to fund a response back to a profound economic shock,” said Mr Donohoe.

The Rainy Day Fund was initially capitalised with a €1.5bn transfer from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, however the fund was liquidated in 2020 during the pandemic.

The National Pension Reserve Fund (NPRF) Commission was dissolved on December 31st 2021 with no assets remaining in the fund.