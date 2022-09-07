Euro zone economy grew more than estimated in second quarter

Output rose 0.8% from the previous three months -- stronger than an earlier reading of 0.6% -- as gains in consumption expenditure more than offset a drag from trade
While Germany registered nearly no growth, France expanded by 0.5% from the previous quarter and both Italy and Spain by 1.1%. Picture: Paul Hanna/Bloomberg.

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 12:15

The euro-area economy expanded by more than initially estimated in the second quarter, with the revision revealing greater support from consumer and government spending.

Output rose 0.8% from the previous three months -- stronger than an earlier reading of 0.6% -- as gains in consumption expenditure more than offset a drag from trade. Employment gained 0.4% during the period, separate Eurostat data showed Wednesday.

The figures signal that the euro-area economy found itself on firmer-than-expected footing as it headed into the summer months, the region is facing soaring energy costs and potential supply shortages because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. 

While Germany registered nearly no growth, France expanded by 0.5% from the previous quarter and both Italy and Spain by 1.1%. Growth was strongest in the Netherlands at 2.6%.

Some countries, such as Finland and Portugal revised up their growth estimates, while Ireland and Greece reported solid expansion after having no estimates in mid-August.

Eurostat said that household spending contributed 0.6 percentage points to the euro zone growth figure after zero for the previous two quarters.

Analysts fear the bloc is on the verge of a recession, with business surveys showing factories are already slowing down as consumers’ purchasing power deteriorates.

European Central Bank officials, meanwhile, are gearing up for another interest-rate increase this week, with economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicting a 75 basis-point hike. 

While some policy makers say it is important to take forceful action now to prevent inflation from becoming entrenched, others warn aggressive hikes risk exacerbating the region’s economic pains.

