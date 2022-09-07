Building and construction output falls by 4.5% 

The volume of production in the construction industry declined by 4.5% on a quarterly basis in the three-month period between April and June according to figures released by the CSO.

However, the figures also showed that there had been a 3.2% annual increase in construction volume recorded.

Some of this annual increase can be attributed to non-essential construction sites re-opening on a phased basis in the second quarter of 2021 following a series of closures due to public health restrictions.

The non-residential building sector recorded the largest reduction in the volume of production, with the sector contracting by 6.7% between the first and second quarter.

There was also a reduction in the output of residential buildings, which fell by 2.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis between quarter 1 and quarter 2.

The civil engineering sector also experienced a decline in volume, down 0.9% on a quarterly basis.

Meanwhile, the value index for construction showed that similar to the currently soaring prices, the seasonally adjusted value index for all building and construction grew by 3.0% on a quarterly basis.

On an annual basis, significant increases in the value of all construction were also found, with a 12.6% rise in value recorded.

Shane O’Sullivan, statistician in the business statistics division at CSO, noted the change in current construction levels and value in comparison to before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With regards to pre-pandemic levels, there was a reduction of 9.8% in construction activity from quarter 2 2019 to quarter 2 2022. During the same period, the value of construction increased by 8.5%," Mr O'Sullivan said.