Value of services rises during July despite recession fears

There are concerns that many consumers will tighten their purse strings and cut down on spending on services as inflation soars and energy companies continue to hike prices
Value of services rises during July despite recession fears

The accommodation and food service activities sector recorded a monthly value increase of 1.9% in July. File picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 13:21
Emma Taggart

The value of services produced rose by 0.5% during July, up from the previous month despite growing fears surrounding the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revealed that the volume of services had increased by 0.9% from the previous month.

There are concerns that many consumers will tighten their purse strings and cut down on spending on services as inflation soars and energy companies continue to hike prices

The services industry encompasses a wide variety of sectors, ranging from restaurants and hotels to clothing stores and computing businesses. The sectors transportation and storage and accommodation and food service activities recorded the largest monthly value increases, up 4.2% and 1.9% respectively.

However, two areas recorded declines in value. These were the administrative and support service activities, down 7.4%, and professional, scientific and technical activities, which fell by 4.9%.

Stephanie Kelleher, statistician in the business statistics division said: "Services were 17.2% higher in volume terms in July 2022 compared with July 2021. Most sectors showed an increase in volume. The largest annual sector increases were in accommodation and food service activities (+50.0%) and transportation and storage (+33.7%)."

However, Ms Kelleher stated that caution should be exercised when interpreting these increases, due to the fact that the comparison is with a low base from a year ago when some public health restrictions were still in force.

Pandemic recovery

Overall, the volume of services produced in July is significantly above pre-pandemic levels, with figures revealing that there has been a 21.2% increase in the volume of services since February 2020, some 29 months ago.

In particular, the information and communication sector recorded a substantial increase in volumes, up 51.2% compared to February 2020. Other sectors that are producing volumes greater than their pre-pandemic levels include the professional, scientific and technical activities sector up 4.1% and the wholesale and retail trade sector, which has increased by 3.2%. 

However, there are various sectors that have yet to recover to pre-pandemic values.

The sectors that have recorded a decrease in activity since February 2020 are the administrative and support service activities industry, which has declined by 21.1%, and the accommodation and food service activities industry which is down 11.7%. 

Further industries where volume is still recovering to pre-pandemic levels are the other service activities sector and the transportation and storage sector which are down 9.9% and 8.1% respectively.

Read More

€138,814 per month and rising: The cost of doing business in Ireland

More in this section

Germany Gas Tax Euro slides to lowest in two decades as Russia shuts off gas
Two Workers Installing Solar Panels On Modern House. Applications for solar panel grants more than double as energy bills surge 
Nick Bradshaw / fotonic Inflationary pressures may be starting to moderate
Organisation: Central Statistics Office
<p>“Amid extraordinary economic uncertainty and fiscal challenges ahead, reform of the EU fiscal framework cannot wait,” said fiscal affairs department Director Vitor Gaspar. Picture: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg.</p>

IMF urges EU fiscal revamp to ward off threat to bloc’s future

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices