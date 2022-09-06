Value of services rises during July despite recession fears

The value of services produced rose by 0.5% during July, up from the previous month despite growing fears surrounding the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revealed that the volume of services had increased by 0.9% from the previous month.

There are concerns that many consumers will tighten their purse strings and cut down on spending on services as inflation soars and energy companies continue to hike prices.

The services industry encompasses a wide variety of sectors, ranging from restaurants and hotels to clothing stores and computing businesses. The sectors transportation and storage and accommodation and food service activities recorded the largest monthly value increases, up 4.2% and 1.9% respectively.

However, two areas recorded declines in value. These were the administrative and support service activities, down 7.4%, and professional, scientific and technical activities, which fell by 4.9%.

Stephanie Kelleher, statistician in the business statistics division said: "Services were 17.2% higher in volume terms in July 2022 compared with July 2021. Most sectors showed an increase in volume. The largest annual sector increases were in accommodation and food service activities (+50.0%) and transportation and storage (+33.7%)."

However, Ms Kelleher stated that caution should be exercised when interpreting these increases, due to the fact that the comparison is with a low base from a year ago when some public health restrictions were still in force.

Pandemic recovery

Overall, the volume of services produced in July is significantly above pre-pandemic levels, with figures revealing that there has been a 21.2% increase in the volume of services since February 2020, some 29 months ago.

In particular, the information and communication sector recorded a substantial increase in volumes, up 51.2% compared to February 2020. Other sectors that are producing volumes greater than their pre-pandemic levels include the professional, scientific and technical activities sector up 4.1% and the wholesale and retail trade sector, which has increased by 3.2%.

However, there are various sectors that have yet to recover to pre-pandemic values.

The sectors that have recorded a decrease in activity since February 2020 are the administrative and support service activities industry, which has declined by 21.1%, and the accommodation and food service activities industry which is down 11.7%.

Further industries where volume is still recovering to pre-pandemic levels are the other service activities sector and the transportation and storage sector which are down 9.9% and 8.1% respectively.