Ireland's economy grew by 1.8% in second quarter

Ireland's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 11.1% year on year
Ireland's economy grew by 1.8% in second quarter

Ireland's domestic economy expanded by 4.3% quarter-on-quarter. Picture: Damian Coleman

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 12:34
Emma Taggart

Ireland's economy continued to grow in the second quarter of the year with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increasing by 1.8% in the period from April to June.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that GDP grew by 11.1% on an annual basis. Gross National Product (GNP) - a measure of economic activity that excludes the profits of multinationals - rose by 2.1%.

Ireland's domestic economy expanded by 4.3% quarter-on-quarter. However, consumers are expected to cut back on spending in the coming months as energy bills rise and the economic conditions become more challenging for households. 

Many sectors focused on the domestic market experienced increased levels of economic activity according to the CSO. The statistics body also noted that several industries fell into decline.

During the second quarter the construction sector grew by 2.7%, while growth of 1.5% was recorded in the distribution, transport, hotels and restaurants industry.

Yet, a decline of 0.3% was observed in the professional, administrative and support activities industry. Meanwhile, the finance and insurance industry and the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors shrunk by 0.4% and 0.3% respectively.

Commenting on today's CSO figures, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said they confirmed that the domestic economy rebounded strongly as Covid restrictions were finally removed.

“The robust consumer spending growth is also reflective of the buoyant labour market conditions, with a record level of well over 2½ million people at work. These trends are also in-line with strong growth in VAT and income taxes recorded so far this year."

However, he noted the challenging macroeconomic environment highlighting that "a number of indicators suggest that momentum has eased in the third quarter while the outlook over the coming quarters has weakened considerably".

Read More

Live Register figures creep upwards

 

More in this section

British Pound's Winning Streak Gains Fuel on Election Poll Crumbling sterling is the latest threat to the UK economy
Dublin Airport New North Runway First Flight Ryanair passenger numbers soar to all-time high of 16.9m
Markets May Be Too Hawkish on ECB Tightening, RBC and Citi Say ECB still seen playing catch-up as rate-hike path steepens
<p>Approximately 50.2% of the total number of people on the Live Register in August were male, while 22.8% were aged 25-34 years old and 23.0% were aged between 35-44-years-old. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie.</p>

Live Register figures creep upwards

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices