Crumbling sterling is the latest threat to the UK economy

Inflation is grabbing all the headlines, but the crumbling pound is threatening to make things even bleaker for the UK’s economy this winter.

Fresh from posting its worst monthly performance since the 2016 Brexit vote, forecasters suggest sterling could soon fall to $1.05, a 37-year low. That would raise the cost of imports, further fueling inflation just as the onset of cold weather forces the UK into an energy crisis.

The collapse of the pound reflects and reinforces the UK’s wider economic woes, with the weakness of the currency and the country at large feeding off each other. The prospect of a looming recession -- dampening the Bank of England’s appetite for sharp interest-rates hikes -- is a problem that has dogged the pound all year.

Against that backdrop, Capital Economics sees sterling dropping to $1.05 by the middle of 2023.

The strong dollar is hardly helping. The pound has fallen 14% versus the greenback so far this year, and yet British exporters have yet to see a boost in sales abroad.

Manufacturing production contracted for the first time since the first Covid lockdown more than two years in August, according to S&P Global’s survey of purchasing managers. Gloomy executives are fretting about the rising cost of energy, which is weighing both on their own costs and the broader economic outlook.

“Inflows of work from both domestic and export markets slumped sharply lower,” said Rob Dawson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “There were reports of clients postponing, rescheduling or cancelling agreements due to increased economic uncertainties.”

Even the country’s biggest financial institutions are noting the effects of currency depreciation.

Barclays Plc needs to keep paying its stable of highly remunerated bankers in New York whatever happens to the pound. It said in its mid-year earnings report that it would need to raise its 2022 expense target, after basing earlier budget decisions on an expected average exchange rate that’s now wildly out of date.

Some strategists see the euro strengthening against the pound, too - potentially climbing 4% to be worth 90 pence by the end of the year. That’s partly due to the view that the UK is vulnerable to fluctuating gas prices because it lacks local storage capacity. A harsh winter would likely ramp up the need for more gas imports from Europe, placing further strain on corporate balance sheets.

Bloomberg