European shares get September off to a poor start as rate hike concerns grow

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 17:40
Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal

European stocks got September off to a weak start on Thursday, falling to seven-week lows on deepening worries about economic growth, aggressive interest rate hikes and record-high inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell -1.8% as all sectors traded lower, with the index clocking its fifth straight day in the red.

Eurozone manufacturing activity shrank for a second month in August, according to a survey that showed weak demand meant factories were unable to sell as much as they made and built up stocks of finished goods at a record pace.

Record high inflation

That followed data on Wednesday showing inflation in the bloc hit another record high last month.

Money markets priced in a roughly 80% chance for a 75 basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank when it meets next week, up from a just over a 50% chance before Wednesday's data.

"Given policymakers' modus operandi on either side of the Atlantic clearly favours erring on the side of hawkish. Even at the expense of recession, it seems hard to envision the ECB opting not to deliver such an outsized move," said RaboBank strategists Richard McGuire and Lyn Graham-Taylor.

Meanwhile, data showed German retail sales rose unexpectedly in July, up 1.9% on the month as online retail and the food sector showed recovery. Analysts had predicted sales would stagnate.

Reuters

State's over-reliance on multinational tax receipts poses a risk

