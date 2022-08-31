Shannon Airport looking for consultants to assess its impact on Irish economy

Shannon Airport is hiring consultants to assess its economic impact on the Irish economy.

The move comes as the Government has this year pumped more than €20m into the airport, while a rail link between it and Limerick city is being considered.

In the tender document, the company points out that the Shannon Airport Group owns and operates Shannon Airport as well as a substantial commercial property business.

It states the group is focused on the delivery of “a vibrant, thriving economy by providing vital international connectivity” for trade and tourism and an attractive location for businesses to “develop and grow”.

Shannon Airport, which is the largest airport on the west coast of Ireland, says that it has a property portfolio of 3,300 acres and 2.5 million sq ft of space.

“We have a world-class airport infrastructure and facilities not found elsewhere,” it says.

“We offer travellers the most seamless travel experience in the State - competitive route incentive schemes to airlines and uncongested operations both on the ground and in the air for carriers.

Our property portfolio includes the largest business park outside of Dublin with 180 companies.

“We provide comprehensive commercial property solutions from leasing, developing, and managing industrial, business and office parks together with fully serviced development sites."

The Shannon Airport Group said it contributes significantly to the entire Irish economy and supports thousands of jobs.

“We are playing a critical role in shaping the future development of our country with ground-breaking yet practical facilities and by attracting new or more frequent international connections all of which are vital to a more balanced national economy.”

The tender document says the airport group is looking for a consultancy “to assess the economic impact” of the group.

The study should, the document says, develop an Economic Impact Analysis Model of the Group to assess the environment within which the Group operates as well as trends in the aviation sector. It does not go into much more detail than that.

In March, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, told reporters on a visit to the airport that Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is conducting an all-Ireland rail review.

“We want to ensure Shannon Airport is connected, in relation to business, local hubs and residential areas,” she said. “It is critically important that we have access to the airport and the region and that it is allowed to thrive.”