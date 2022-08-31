Budget must protect the poor  but not stoke inflation, says Ifac

'A balance is needed between protecting the economy and poorer households from higher energy and food prices, while not adding to inflation through second-round effects,' it said
Budget must protect the poor  but not stoke inflation, says Ifac

This is not the first time Ifac has warned the Government about over reliance on corporation tax receipts. Picture: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 00:05
Cáit Caden

The budgetary watchdog has warned difficult decisions will have to be made in this year’s budget, as the Government may not have the funds it needs.

Nearly €7bn that is needed for the full indexation of public sector pay, pensions, welfare payments, and existing plans exceeds the almost €5bn available for core spending increases, according to The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, or Ifac.

The council said that this year’s Budget, which has been dubbed a cost-of-living-budget, will need to “strike an appropriate balance” between protecting vulnerable households, and avoiding stoking inflation.

A balance is needed between protecting the economy and poorer households from higher energy and food prices, while not adding to inflation through second-round effects. 

The council also urged government in its pre-budget submission to use a rainy day fund or a new national pension reserve fund to save excess corporation tax receipts.

Ifac said by doing this the State will gradually reduce its over-reliance on these “risky revenues”.

The watchdog said it is likely that, this year, corporation tax receipts will overtake Vat as the second largest source of tax revenue.

The council said corporation tax receipts are highly concentrated, as well as being the most volatile and least predictable of the main taxes collected by government. 

Some 53% of net receipts in 2021 came from 10 companies.

Reliance on unpredictable corporation tax receipts from multinationals to fund day-to-day spending should be capped and gradually reduced over time.

This is not the first time Ifac has warned government about its overreliance on corporation tax receipts. In 2019, it gave government a similar recommendation to put these receipts into a 'prudence account'.

In its latest pre-budget submission, Ifac also expressed concern that the Government faces major challenges in the coming years and decades that have not been fully costed or built into its budgetary planning.

One of these challenges is the rapid ageing of the Irish population, which Ifac said will put pressure on pension and healthcare spending at the same time that growth is likely to slow.

Read More

Taoiseach: Public sector pay deal will impact spending in other areas of Budget

More in this section

Woman working at a restaurant Average earnings rise but fail to keep pace with inflation
Ulster Bank in Ireland Low levels of switching repelling banks from market, says competition watchdog
ECB’s Lane urges ‘steady pace’ of rate hikes to minimise risks ECB’s Lane urges ‘steady pace’ of rate hikes to minimise risks
#Budget2023Money#Cost of living#InflationEvent: Budget 2023Organisation: IFAC
<p>Over the course of July, some 1,783,600 passengers arrived by air, while 181,800 travelled to Ireland by sea.</p>

Five-fold increase in overseas arrivals during July

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices