Retail sales continue to fall amid cost of living crisis

The volume of Irish retail sales has continued to fall as consumers cut back on non-essential purchases due to soaring levels of inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revealed that the volume of retail sales declined by 1.6% in July compared to the previous month and fell by 8.1% on an annual basis.

The largest monthly volume decreases were in books, newspapers and stationery, down 27.2%, and pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles, which fell by 6.8%.

Declines in the volume of sales were also recorded by the sectors other retail sales and motor trades, down 5.5% and 4.9% respectively.

Meanwhile, the only sectors to show an annual increase in the volume of sales were bars, with a 56.8% increase, clothing and footwear, up 4.3%, department stores, which recorded an increase of 4.2% and furniture and lighting, up 1.1%.

However, the CSO states that caution should be exercised when interpreting the increase in bars, as the comparison is with a low base from a year ago when a number of public health restrictions were in place.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels the volume of retail sales in July 2022 was at the same level as in February 2020.

The proportion of retail sales carried out online from Irish registered companies was 4.4% in July, this is a slight decline from the 4.8% proportion recorded in July 2021.

The figures also showed that the rising cost of fuel contributed to the 23.1% annual increase in the value of retail sales in the fuel sector while the corresponding volume fell by 7.5% over the year.

Stephanie Kelleher, statistician in the business statistics division, said: "The largest increases in the volume of Retail Sales in July 2022 since pre-COVID-19 were in clothing and footwear (+21.5%), pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles (+19.7%), and hardware, paints and glass (+12.7%)."