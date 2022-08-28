Animators call for film and television tax relief to be extended to 2029

Animators have urged the Government to extend a tax relief, which is available to movie and television makers, to help boost production in Ireland.

The request is the main focus of Animation Ireland’s pre-budget submission as it said many movie makers wouldn’t be able “compete on the global stage” without the Section 481 relief.

“It brings a huge number of jobs and expenditure into Ireland, but it also has an enormous positive impact on creativity and culture,” said Animation Ireland chief executive Ronan McCabe.

“Without Section 481, we might not have seen amazing Irish productions telling Irish stories, such as the Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers,” he said.

The tax relief has contributed to the growth of the Irish animation sector by making the country an attractive place to make movies and shows. Ireland’s animation industry employs around 2,500 people across 42 studios.

“We hope that the Minister for Finance will announce a five-year extension of the relief up to 2029 and confirm that Section 481 is included as part of its long-term policy for creative industries,” said Mr McCabe.

Section 481 offers a 32% tax credit for audiovisual creators and has a limit of €70m available to each production that applies for it, but most productions receive much less.

Animation Ireland is also urging the Government to extend the regional uplift element of Section 481. Through this, more productions take place outside of Dublin and make it easier for studies to attract staff, generating employment in rural towns.

A separate EU directive is aimed at growing local production of film and television stories and includes a 30% quota of European productions on video-on-demand services like Netflix.

The European Commission said it had referred five countries, including Ireland, to the EU Court of Justice over their failure to apply the EU’s Audiovisual Media Services Directive, which was passed in Ireland at the end of 2018 and was supposed to be implemented by September 2020.

Ireland’s film and television is an industry experiencing rapid growth. In 2021, across feature film, documentary, animation, and television drama, the total production spend in the economy was €500m, a 40% increase on record spend in 2019.