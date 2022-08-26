People with disabilities primed to launch new startups

People with disabilities and those suffering with anxiety disorders can often be unaware that they have the skills needed to launch their own business, says one ambitious new entrepreneur.

Niamh Malone, founder of mental wellness startup Ailim Healing, developed her business idea last year while participating in ‘AIB and TU Dublin Entrepreneurship for People With Disabilities’, a Technological University Dublin pilot entrepreneurship course. Niamh is now in discussions with healthcare organisations in Ireland and abroad interested in partnering with Ailim Healing.

Meanwhile, the entrepreneurship pilot programme, co-founded by the Open Doors Initiative and sponsored by Pobal, is also continuing. TU Dublin is due to host a new 12-week programme, starting September 21, with the door still open to applicants.

Niamh Malone has lived with social anxiety most of her life, and has a background in healthcare, having worked previously as a clinical nurse specialist in stroke aftercare.

Niamh said: “Some years ago, I had a rare stroke that exasperated my Social Anxiety Disorder and I noticed that while there were a range of digital tools available to those experiencing a high level of stress or sleeplessness, there were no long-term specific online tools to overcome social anxiety disorder or gaslighting.”

This entrepreneurship course with TU Dublin allowed Niamh to carry out customer segmentation and market research, with support from TU Dublin Innovation on the legal and financial aspects of starting a new business.

A few months later, Niamh formed a spin-out with TU Dublin Innovation, which identified her programmes unique position in a crowded market, helped her with forming a company, business planning, product development, and ultimately licensing the technology for her new start-up.

“Ailim Healing has the potential to reduce the number of GP visits made by people with Social Anxiety Disorder, enabling them to self-manage, control and understand their mental health,” said Niamh Malone.

The patient-led, educational programme is focused on empowering people who are experiencing the deeply destabilising impact of emotional abuse by family members, friends, partners, or colleagues, enabling them to remove themselves from unhealthy relationships in their own time and in their own way.

It incorporates a personalised blend of interactive webinars, workshops, animation, visual communications, videos and e-journals.

“Attending the pilot programme in TU Dublin really restored people’s confidence in their own abilities,” said Niamh. “There were about 20 of us. Five or six are setting up businesses, others are applying for jobs.

“The people on the course all came from different backgrounds. I didn’t know anything about business and I found it hard to keep up at first. The programme really helped me to build up my resilience, and the group chat on WhatsApp was also great.”

The first of its kind in Ireland, the customised entrepreneurship programme that Niamh participated in addresses the additional and distinctive challenges faced by people with disabilities when starting their own business.

Professor Tom Cooney, Professor of Entrepreneurship at Technological University Dublin.

Professor Tom Cooney, Professor of Entrepreneurship at Technological University Dublin, designed and delivers the programme.

“Ailim Healing is a good example of what the course can help people achieve,” said Prof Cooney. “We give everyone the goal of starting up a business; some do, others will realise it’s not for them and apply for jobs.

“One great outcome of was that almost every participant said that their self-confidence had been greatly enhanced. They felt better prepared and ready to go back into the workforce.”

Prof Cooney said 13.5% of the population self-identifies as having a disability. Ireland has the fourth lowest level of workforce participation for people with disability.

He said the pandemic has shown many people that they can work remotely and independently. People can avail of more flexible hours. With a lot of work engagement taking place over the phone, their disability is effectively hidden from judgement.

“Self-employment helps people with disabilities to participate socially and economically; allows them to choose their own hours or work remotely, and provides more flexibility than can be found in paid employment,” says Prof Cooney.

“However, despite the benefits, there is limited awareness of self-employment as a career option for people with disabilities within their own community and within enterprise agencies and disability advocacy organisations.”

Participants in the TU Dublin programme road test their startup business ideas on SimVenture Validate, a tool that most found very useful in guiding their ideation and developing their business plan. They also learned a lot from guest speakers and from Whatsapp chat with fellow group members.

The programme aims to provide participants with the skills and knowledge to become self-employed and help them overcome the challenges of creating their own job. Each participant also receives a business mentor through the Local Enterprise Office network.

Supported by AIB, and free for all successful applicants, applications are now open for this year’s course which starts on September 21 and will continue to be delivered fully online through TU Dublin’s Continuing Professional Development programme.

The programme is open to anyone who self-identifies as having a disability and wishes to start their own business, resident in the Republic of Ireland.

