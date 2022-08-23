Strike at Felixstowe, a key port for Irish hauliers, could drag on beyond the weekend

Strikes have broken out across Britain as workers demand pay hikes that keep pace with a rapid jump in living costs
Strike at Felixstowe, a key port for Irish hauliers, could drag on beyond the weekend

Port of Felixstowe, Britain's biggest and busiest container port. 

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 14:55
Eamon Akil Farhat, Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll

Strikes at the Britain's largest container ship port could extend beyond the eight days currently planned by unions, threatening more disruption to Britain's supply chains and to Irish exporters and importers accessing the continent. 

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, told Bloomberg Radio that workers at Felixstowe want a 10% rise, up from the port operator’s offer of 7% and a £500 one-off bonus. 

British inflation is on track to rise above 18% next year, investment bank Citigroup predicted this week. It has already climbed to over 10%.

Ms Graham said it would be “totally unacceptable” for workers at Felixstowe, which is owned by a unit of CK Hutchison, to accept a pay rise below the rate of inflation. The union “will do everything in our power” to secure higher pay, she added.

Felixstowe, Britain's largest, is also key for Irish hauliers to and from the continent.   

Strikes have broken out across Britain as workers demand pay hikes that keep pace with a rapid jump in living costs. 

Commuters and tourists were hit by three days of walkouts on the rail network last week, affecting 14 train companies as well as the London Underground. 

Dock workers at the Port of Liverpool have voted for a strike as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes wages while shipping lines reel in record profits.

Barristers in England also started the week by voting for indefinite industrial action amid a row with the government over funding and fees. 

• Bloomberg and Irish Examiner

Read More

Felixstowe Port strike raises fears for fallout for Ireland

More in this section

Germany Russia Ukraine War Gas Wholesale gas prices spike by 15% on Monday fuelling fears for business and households        
Germany Heat Europe's droughts lead to investment funds targeting the water wasters
Port of Felixstowe strike Felixstowe Port strike raises fears for fallout for Ireland
StrikesPlace: FelixstowePlace: Britain
<p>Energy prices have soared in recent months.</p>

Oliver Mangan: Surging gas prices remain big inflation risk

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices