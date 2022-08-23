NI firms renew call for UK and EU to resolve protocol trade row

The NI Business Brexit Working Group represents manufacturing, retail, hospitality, farming, transport, and brewing interests
NI firms renew call for UK and EU to resolve protocol trade row

The group wants the EU and UK "urgently" to resolve the dispute over the protocol, that keeps the North in the EU single market but also retains its place in the UK-wide customs market.

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 00:05
Eamon Quinn

An umbrella group representing a large number of firms in the North have called on the UK and EU to resolve the issues but to keep the Northern Ireland trade protocol, for the region to weather the inflation storm.

The latest call comes from the NI Business Brexit Working Group that represents manufacturing, retail, hospitality, farming, transport, and brewing interests across both small and large companies. 

The group wants the EU and UK "urgently" to resolve the dispute over the protocol, that keeps the North in the EU single market but also retains its place in the UK-wide customs market, to help the region deal with inflation costs accelerating at the fastest pace for 40 years.                                   

"It remains our firm belief that through agreement, with ambition, flexibility and compromise from both sides, a balance between upholding much-needed access to the GB market and protecting the EU single market is achievable," the group said in a statement.             

The group includes the Dairy Council, Federation of Small Businesses, Hospitality Ulster, Institute of Directors, CBI NI, Logistics UK, Manufacturing NI, and the Mineral Products Association Northern Ireland. 

It also includes the NI Grain Trade Association, NI Meat Exporters Association, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, and the Ulster Farmers Union.

Read More

John Whelan: British port strike to create waves for Irish exporters and hauliers

More in this section

Germany Russia Ukraine War Gas Wholesale gas prices spike by 15% on Monday fuelling fears for business and households        
Germany Heat Europe's droughts lead to investment funds targeting the water wasters
Port of Felixstowe strike Felixstowe Port strike raises fears for fallout for Ireland
#BrexitPlace: Northern IrelandPlace: UKPlace: EUOrganisation: NI Business Brexit Working Group
<p>Energy prices have soared in recent months.</p>

Oliver Mangan: Surging gas prices remain big inflation risk

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices