NI firms renew call for UK and EU to resolve protocol trade row

An umbrella group representing a large number of firms in the North have called on the UK and EU to resolve the issues but to keep the Northern Ireland trade protocol, for the region to weather the inflation storm.
The latest call comes from the NI Business Brexit Working Group that represents manufacturing, retail, hospitality, farming, transport, and brewing interests across both small and large companies.
The group wants the EU and UK "urgently" to resolve the dispute over the protocol, that keeps the North in the EU single market but also retains its place in the UK-wide customs market, to help the region deal with inflation costs accelerating at the fastest pace for 40 years.
"It remains our firm belief that through agreement, with ambition, flexibility and compromise from both sides, a balance between upholding much-needed access to the GB market and protecting the EU single market is achievable," the group said in a statement.
The group includes the Dairy Council, Federation of Small Businesses, Hospitality Ulster, Institute of Directors, CBI NI, Logistics UK, Manufacturing NI, and the Mineral Products Association Northern Ireland.
It also includes the NI Grain Trade Association, NI Meat Exporters Association, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, and the Ulster Farmers Union.