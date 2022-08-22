Wholesale prices for electricity, food and building materials continue to surge

Factory gate electricity costs continued to surge in July as the Central Statistics Office recorded a 47% hike in prices compared to June.

Wholesale electricity prices were overall 83% higher in July compered to last year.

There was a slight decrease in prices for other energy products last month compared to June, but figures remain high compared to 2021 prices.

The upcoming budget is set to introduce measures to help tackle the rising cost of electricity, but these will be mainly targeted at homeowners and renters.

Producer prices also increased significantly in July compared to 2021. Producer prices of manufactured goods for the Irish market were on average 9.5% higher in July compared to 2021, while producer prices for exported goods rose 6%.

Producer prices for food products rose by 11% in the year to July 2022.

Fish prices rose 20% while meat prices increased 13% compared to 2021 figures. Wholesale dairy prices also increased 53% from July 2021.

“In the year there was a rise of 9.5% in respect of the price index for home sales, and an increase of 6% in the price index for export sales, which can be influenced by currency fluctuations,” said statistician in the CSOs price division Jillian Delaney.

The wholesale price of building materials also increased by 21% in the last 12 months.

Timber and other treated wooden products prices jumped 110% and structural steel and reinforcing metal prices rose almost 47%.

Building materials were recording huge price hikes even before inflation hit 9.6% in Ireland. Due to the housing crisis causing high demand, building material cost rose significantly in 2021.