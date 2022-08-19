Gas prices reach 'unbelievable' levels this week amid energy crunch

European wholesale power prices climbed to fresh records, putting more pressure on industrial production and consumers struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

Rallying gas, coal and carbon prices and little sign of relief for Europe’s embattled power infrastructure are pushing electricity costs higher.

This week’s prices are “unbelievable,” analysts at Energi Danmark wrote in a research note. “The rally on the gas and coal market and the very high spot prices we see this week have given the already elevated market further momentum,” they said.

On Friday, the spot price for continental European gas rose 1% to a new record high price of close to €243 per megawatt-hour, according to the Dutch TTF contract that trades on London's ICE exchange.

The futures market also showed little change for the winter months, with the price of gas for delivery in December trading at €250 per-megawatt-hour.

The markets continue to flash red for potential shortages across Europe this winter and reflect fears should Russia decide to turn down or completely shutdown as part of the economic war raging with EU since the invasion of Russia on February 24.

German year-ahead power, a benchmark for Europe, is on a nine-day rising streak. The contract rose by over 6% to a record €570 per megawatt-hour, with French futures jumping as much as 2.8% to €720.

Europe year-ahead coal futures also hit a record, while carbon-emission permits traded at all-time highs. Russia is squeezing gas flows to Europe as heat waves limit hydroelectric and nuclear production, weighing on power supply.

Germany is attempting to use coal to ensure reliable power this winter, but low water levels on the Rhine are limiting the ability to deliver on the plan. That situation is predicted to ease on Tuesday. German power for next year gained more than 23% this week and, like gas prices, is trading roughly 11 times higher than the historic norm.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea, will be shut down from August 31 to September 2 for maintenance, Gazprom said on Friday. After maintenance is complete, flows of 33 million cubic metres a day will resume, it said.

Global crude oil prices also rose, reversing some recent good news for motorists, but were however, roughly unchanged in the past week. The price of Brent crude rose about $1 a barrel to $97.50 on Friday after the US Federal Reserve signalled a more subdued rate hike path that helped to ease fears about an economic slowdown that would weaken crude demand.

"With the Fed's signalling that they're going to be more reactive, like (Fed official Thomas) Barkin said, that allows for economic activity to hold at a higher level than it otherwise would have and translate into better demand prospects for oil," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital.

Haitham Al Ghais, the new secretary general of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, told Reuters he was optimistic about oil demand into 2023. Opec is keen to ensure Russia remains part of the Opec+ group, Mr Al Ghais said ahead of a September 5 meeting.

Supplies could tighten again when European buyers start seeking alternative supplies to replace Russian oil ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect from December 5.

"We calculate the EU will need to replace 1.2 million barrels per day of seaborne Russian crude imports with crude from other regions," consultancy FGE said in a note.

-- Bloomberg, Irish Examiner, Reuters