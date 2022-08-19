Matheson in Cork is keen to expand and grow

Name: Gráinne Callanan Occupation: Head of Matheson Cork Background: Has led the Cork office since its opening in 2018. The firm recently moved to Penrose Dock and works with a broad sweep of Irish and international clients in the Munster region

Despite the disruption of the pandemic coming shortly after the opening of its Cork office, Matheson has settled into a busy operational routine at this point. As the number one-ranked law firm in Cork, its team has grown from six in the early days to over 35 today, with plans to further increase this number.

“Our move into Penrose Dock coincided with the lifting of the restrictions earlier this year, so it allowed us to get everyone in together for the first time in two years and that created a lot of excitement,” Grainne Callanan explains.

“The Cork office is a modern hybrid workspace, which enables us to continue to provide the highest levels of support to our domestic and international clients. The office space has been specially designed to cater for our hybrid working model, incorporating collaborative spaces and areas which are conducive to meeting and working together on the days we are in the office.”

The hybrid working model, launched at the beginning of this year, is proving to be very popular, giving employees the flexibility to work remotely up to three days per week, with a range of supports in place. “The model is flexible, and it reflects our commitment to our employees, to our people strategy, as well as to our clients. We are currently near the end of a six-month trial period, and we are continually talking to our employees to get their feedback on how it is going,” says Ms Callanan.

Matheson's move into Penrose Dock coincided with the lifting of the restrictions earlier this year,

“One of the benefits of the hybrid model is that it has allowed lots of movement between Dublin and Cork, with many of our people being able to benefit from the great connectivity between the two.”

Ms Callanan points to the Cork office being a two-minute walk from the train station, and only 10 minutes’ drive from the Dunkettle Interchange and the motorways to Dublin or Waterford. “So we have seen a steady stream of Cork staff going to events in Dublin, and vice versa, which is excellent for promoting collaboration and allowing people flexibility in how and from where we work.”

Matheson acts for over 60% of FDI member companies of the US Chamber of Commerce located in Cork.

Ms Callanan advises a range of domestic and international financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland, and has extensive expertise in the areas of new authorisations, portfolio transfers, cross-border mergers, corporate restructurings, distribution arrangements, and health insurance. She lectures at the Law Society of Ireland and the Insurance Institute of Ireland, and is also a member of the Cork Financial Services Forum.

“Our operations are quite diversified across a large range of practice areas, and in the industry type and spread of our clients, so that matches well with the diverse nature of the business community in Cork and the wider Munster region.”

In March 2021, Matheson became the first large Irish law firm to establish a dedicated cross-sectoral and partner-led environmental, social, and governance advisory group, which assists companies in navigating and responding to the rapidly evolving ESG landscape, an area Ms Callanan sees as central to clients’ activities.

“Very few businesses are embarking on new projects without considering the ESG implications in advance, and we are seeing a lot of interest in this area from our fellow members in Cork Chamber of Commerce for example.”

Emerging sectors such as internet of things, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity also offer new areas for Matheson into the future. “Emerging technologies are an important aspect of our own business and of the services we provide to clients,” says Ms Callanan.

“The Munster region is a destination of choice for the world’s leading multinationals in sectors such as lifesciences, medtech, financial services, ITC, and cybersecurity, as well as for many domestic Irish companies, many of whom are at the forefront of emerging technologies.

“As such, we are seeing the opportunities and challenges posed by the adoption, integration and maximisation of these new technologies.”

Ms Callanan points to the increased incidents of ransomware attacks and other online risks presenting more challenges and need for legal advice from clients. “It is an area we are continuing to invest a lot in this year to provide the best possible solutions for our clients, for example in our data privacy and technology areas. This is especially crucial as Ireland becomes an even more important gateway and conduit to Europe and world markets.”

In terms of sourcing local talent, the presence of UCC provides a rich seam of graduates for Matheson’s future expansion plans. “I am a UCC graduate myself, as are quite a number of our staff, including our managing partner, Michael Jackson, and we have a great relationship with the college. For example, we recently ran the Matheson Professional Skills Programme in collaboration with UCC Law School, which is designed to equip students with the necessary soft skills required for a career in law. UCC represents a strong talent pipeline on our doorstep, so we are keen to recruit from the university and we maintain a close link with UCC and its students through our work and sponsorship of the student Law Society.”

Cork’s attractiveness both for career advancement and lifestyle benefits continues to attract talent into the city and region’s economy. “As Ireland’s second largest city, and Europe’s second-largest English-speaking city, I believe that Cork definitely benefits from having that bustling city vibe, but with the added and pretty rare advantage of being accessible. What I often tell graduates and potential employees who are considering a move to Cork is that you don’t have to sacrifice your career or your prospects by being in Cork. No matter what industry you are working in, we have everything here — incredible opportunities with a diverse range of multinational companies in the ICT, pharma, or professional services areas, as well as an attractive pace of life in a bustling city close to beautiful beaches and sporting and cultural amenities.”

Looking to the next decade and beyond, Ms Callanan is optimistic for Cork and Ireland Inc. “There are undoubtedly challenges, but given Cork’s strategic importance nationally, and as an established and well-connected location for FDI from an international perspective, I am optimistic. In terms of the legal market, I would say that our experience is that the best lawyers want to work with the leading lawyers in their field, and on the best and most complex deals, so from that point of view I am optimistic about the pool of talent within Cork and being attracted to Cork. We are focused on attracting and retaining the top talent and on creating a great place to work for them.”