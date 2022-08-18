Britain turns to coal-fired plants to avert winter power cuts

Britain is turning to old coal-fired power units as a "last resort" in case other sources cannot provide enough electricity through the winter as the country faces a wider energy crisis.

Several European governments have requested that back-up power be made available from idled coal plants or those due to close, due to lower gas flows from Russia as a result of disputes triggered by its invasion of Ukraine.

Britain's National Grid said it had signed contracts with power generators Drax Group and France's EDF to extend the life of four coal-fired power units at two plants for the upcoming winter.

The available capacity will only be used a last resort to ensure security of supply if needed, the UK's National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said, adding that negotiations continue with a third generator for a fifth coal unit.

Commercial options

"These contracts are only intended to be used when all commercial options have been exhausted within the balancing mechanism," the ESO said.

A total of 1,940 megawatts will be made available from two coal units at EDF Energy's West Burton A plant, which were due to close this September, and two at Drax's plant in Yorkshire, which ceased commercial operations last year. The rest at Drax's plant have been converted to biomass.

Other European countries are also turning to coal during the crisis. Kosovo's energy ministry said this week it was cancelling planned power cuts for the time being as it had managed to secure electricity from neighbouring Albania, although it did not say how long the arrangement would last. About 90% of Kosovo's electricity production is from coal.

Albania, which is reliant on hydro power, is facing a drought and so is also having to import energy.

Kosovo’s energy distribution company, Keds, was getting only some power from lignite power plants and renewables but consumption was up.

Reuters