Economists say a eurozone recession is now more likely than not

The rising cost of living is hurting euro-area companies and households, with Russia’s energy threats exacerbating that problem heading into the final months of 2022
Economists say a eurozone recession is now more likely than not

Economists see the ECB raising interest rates by a half-point in September. Picture: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg.

Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 07:17
Carolynn Look and Harumi Ichikura

The risk of a euro-area recession has reached the highest level since November 2020 as energy shortages threaten to drive already record inflation higher still, according to economists polled by Bloomberg.

The probability of output shrinking for two straight quarters has risen to 60% from 45% in a previous survey, and up from 20% before Russia invaded Ukraine. Germany, the bloc’s largest economy and one of the most exposed to cutbacks in Russian natural gas supplies, is likely to stagnate from as early as this quarter.

The rising cost of living is hurting euro-area companies and households, with Russia’s energy threats exacerbating that problem heading into the final months of 2022. In addition, supply bottlenecks are being worsened by severe droughts, which have led to falling water levels across Europe’s rivers this summer.

Inflation is now expected to average almost 8% in 2022 -- about four times the European Central Bank’s goal -- and 4% next year. Respondents still see it slowing to the 2% target in 2024, however.

Economists see the ECB raising interest rates by a half-point in September -- as it did in its initial move in July. That would bring the deposit rate to 1% by year-end, with a quarter-point hike expected next March.

  • Bloomberg

Read More

With inflation soaring, how Ireland  defines a living wage is crucial

More in this section

Straight into my basket you go With inflation soaring, how Ireland  defines a living wage is crucial
Essential Trade Routes on The Rhine Threatened by Climate Crisis Rhine water levels fall causing fears of shipping disruption 
Summer weather July 15th 2022 UK’s pandemic recovery halts with contraction in second quarter
Economists say a eurozone recession is now more likely than not

Jim Power: It's time the left accepts that demonising high earners will kill the goose that lays the golden egg

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices