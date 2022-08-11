Payroll data shows 18% annual increase in employees aged 65 or over

The monthly employee index for all employees increased by 8% in the year to June 2022 as more people began to return to work. Picture: Pexels

Emma Taggart

The seasonally adjusted employee index showed an 18% increase in those aged 65 and over working in the year to June 2022, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today.

The monthly employee index for all employees increased by 8% in the year to June 2022 as more people began to return to work. 

The male employee index rose by 7.3% on an annual basis to June 2022, while the female employee index increased by 8.7% for the same period. 

This is in line with recent research from the Central Bank, which revealed that Ireland’s employment growth in the last year was driven mainly by women over 35 and younger people joining the workforce.

All age groups observed an annual increase in the employee index as people returned to work following the relaxation of public health restrictions.

The youngest age groups 15-19 years and 20-24 years reported high annual increases in the employment index at 23.2% and 12.3%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, all age groups experienced a monthly decrease in the employee index apart from those aged 65 years and over who recorded a 1.0%.

The accommodation and food services activities sector saw an annual increase of 35.2% in June 2022. However, when compared with pre-pandemic levels in June 2019, the sector only observed a 0.5%.

Meanwhile, the tourism industries and the cultural and creative industries recorded an increase in their employee indices of 32.9% and 6.6% respectively in June 2022 compared with the same month last year.

John Mullane, statistician, CSO, said: “All NACE economic sectors increased on an annual basis apart from agriculture, forestry and fishing, which decreased by 0.4%. The arts, entertainment, recreation and other service activities sector saw an annual increase of 10.9% to June 2022. However, this sector decreased by 4.4% over the three years from June 2019 to June 2022."

Mr Mullane continued: "The age group with the smallest increase when comparing June 2019 with June 2022 for the series was 25-34 years at 0.5%."

