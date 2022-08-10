Number of new electric cars licensed rose by 79%

The number of new electric cars licensed in Ireland rose by 79% to 10,105 vehicles during the first seven months of 2022 compared to the same period last year when 5,649 cars were licensed.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revealed that the number of new cars licensed in July 2022 fell by 25%, or 5,154 vehicles, compared with July 2021.

In the first seven months this year, 21% of all new cars licensed for the first time were either electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. This was an increase from 14% during the same period in 2021.

The number of used private cars licensed in July 2022 fell by 26% compared with July 2021.

During the first seven months of 2022, 27% of new private cars licensed were diesel, a reduction from 35% of cars during the same period last year.

The number of used cars licensed in the first seven months of 2022 fell by 40%, from 45,552 during the same period in 2021 to 27,372.

There were 10,032 used, imported diesel private cars licensed in the first seven months of 2022. This is a substantial decline from the 26,282 diesel cars imported during the same period in 2021.

In July, the most popular make of new private cars licensed was Toyota, with 2,592 vehicles. This was closely followed by Volkswagen, with 2,084 vehicles.

Meanwhile, the five makes Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia and Skoda represented 58% of all new private cars licensed in July 2022.

Nele van der Wielen, statistician, CSO, said: “Today’s figures from the CSO show the continued growth in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles licensed in Ireland. The number of new electric cars licensed has increased by 79% from 5,649 in the first seven months of 2021 to 10,105 in 2022.

"At the same time the number of new diesel cars is decreasing. For the first seven months of 2022, 20,931 new cars licensed were diesel cars compared with 27,754 in the same period in 2021," Ms van der Wielen added.