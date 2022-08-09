In Britain, people return to cash to manage their household budgets in cost-of-living crisis

Post Offices in the UK are handling record cash withdrawals as consumers turning to cash to control their spending.
Households in the UK face bleak prospects as the Bank of England last week forecast that the nation would be in a recession for more than a year under the pressure of soaring inflation.

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 12:19

The pandemic brought a shift toward digital payments, but now it seems more and more consumers are turning back to cold hard cash to help budget during the cost-of-living crisis.

Britain’s Post Office, which has 2,700 ATM locations across the country, said its branches handled a record £801m (€948m) in cash withdrawals in July. That’s up almost 8% compared to June and 20% from the same period last year.

According to the Post Office, this increase is due to consumers turning to cash to control their spending and more people staying in the UK for the summer holidays.

These estimates came the same day the Bank of England unleashed its biggest interest-rate hike since 1995 and predicted inflation would peak at more than 13% in October, eroding people’s spending power.

Post Office is the UK’s largest access to cash network with more branches than all the high street banks combined, the state-owned company said.

The amount of cash deposited and withdrawn also increased to £3.32bn (€3.93bn), the first time the monthly figure exceeded £3.3bn (€3.9bn) in Post Office’s 360-year history.

In Ireland, AIB did a u-turn after facing a public outcry and push back from politicians on its plan to withdraw cash services from a further 70 of its branches. Taoiseach Micheál Martin had spoken out against the proposal.

  • Bloomberg and Irish Examiner

