Live register figures decline slightly in July

The number of people on the Live Register fell by 0.7% to 183,300 last month, figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today show.

The unadjusted Live Register total stood at 196,700 for July 2022.

Approximately 50.2% of the total number of people on the Live Register in July were male, while 22.5% were aged 25-34-years-old and 23.2% were aged between 35-44-years-old.

Morgan O’Donnell, statistician in the labour market analysis section, CSO, said: “The unadjusted Live Register total for July 2022 was 196,700. When seasonal effects are considered, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for July 2022 was 183,300, which is a decrease of 1,200 persons from June 2022.

"There were 9,942 people benefitting from the EU's Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for July 2022, an increase of 2,795 from June 2022," she added.

People arriving in Ireland from Ukraine under the EU's temporary protection directive can access a number of supports.

The majority of new applications for income support from people of working age are being processed as Jobseeker's Allowance (JA) claims until the most appropriate income support for that person is identified. An individual is counted on the Live Register if they are on JA for 50 claim paid days or more.

Last week, CSO figures revealed that the overall seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to a 21-year low of 4.2% in July as companies continued to hire workers despite fears of an economic slowdown.

The decline in the unemployment rate comes as the Irish labour market continues to tighten.