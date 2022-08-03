Wealth of Irish households tops record €1trn driven by house price revaluations

The net wealth of Irish households reached a record of €1trn this year as house prices and property revaluations surged, even as the wealth is unevenly distributed, the latest official figures show.

The Central Bank said its figures showed that household net wealth rose by almost €20bn to a record high level of €1trn in the first three months this year, adding "however, this growth may not reflect the underlying experiences of all households, or the distribution of wealth".

The figures again underline the huge part that housing ownership plays in the Irish economy in terms of determining the wealth of households.

The increase of nearly €20bn of net wealth in the quarter was mainly driven by property revaluations, with gains in other financial assets also contributing, the Central Bank said.

Amid the huge housing crisis, home prices continued to rise during the Covid-19 crisis, with house price inflation now running over 14% higher from a year earlier.

That all helped push household housing assets to "a series high of €649bn" in the quarter, the regulator said.

"Positive revaluations in housing assets represent the dominant driver of increases in net wealth in recent quarters," it said.

"However, it should be noted that this rise in aggregate household wealth does not capture the wealth distribution effects across the sector, and the underlying experiences of individual households may vary. In particular, the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to have had varying effects on the wealth of different household groups," said the Central Bank.

Household savings declined to €7.2bn in the quarter but remain at elevated levels compared with before the onset of pandemic, the new figures show.

Households spent more in the quarter but "due to inflation rather than households consuming more goods and services", which meant that real spending actually fell, according to the Central Bank.