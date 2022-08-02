Cork benefits from boost in house-building post-Covid

Cork recorded the second highest number of new residential addresses in the country this year, while Dublin took first place.

The construction industry has made some progress in addressing the pent-up demand for homes post-pandemic, a new report by GeoDirectory showed.

“This activity indicates a strong pipeline of residential properties that we would expect to enter the market in the months ahead,” said Dara Keogh, CEO of GeoDirectory.

Over 34,000 new residential addresses were added to the GeoDirectory database in the last 12 months to June 2022. This is a 34% increase compared to the 12 months to June 2021, when pandemic restrictions were severely impacting construction works across the industry.

Nearly 10% of these new addresses are located in Cork and most are based in Dublin.

Over 22,000 residential buildings were under construction by June, representing an 18% increase compared to the same period last year, and 12% of these are located in Cork.

This growth in house building is facing new threats, however, as risks such as inflation are causing concern for construction workers.

Earlier this summer, a separate survey of the construction industry showed all three parts of Ireland's construction sector, including housing, contracted in June for the first time since the onset of the inflation crisis, with some previously agreed projects having been postponed.

'Steep' increase in building materials

The findings of the survey of purchasing managers who work in the building industry, as tracked by the BNP Paribas Real Estate index, starkly show the fallout from "a steep" increase in building materials and labour costs, with employment levels "stagnating" and the first fall in output for 21 months. New orders are also falling at a quickening pace.

Meanwhile, chair of the quantity surveying professional group (SCSI) Kevin Brady recently voiced his concerns about the latest risks facing the construction industry as it recovers from the Covid-19 crisis.

“During the last six months we’ve recorded the highest ever rate of construction inflation increase since we began tracking it 24 years ago,” said Mr Brady.

“This is largely due to the impact of the war in Ukraine, which is causing high energy prices and exacerbating the inflationary pressures on construction materials,” he said.

He also said the high demand has been compounded by severe labour shortages and rising labour costs.

While properties are being built, others are left vacant as there are still over 100,000 potential properties which could re-enter the market.

However, the number of vacant residential properties fell by 6% in 12 the months to June 2022, according to the GeoDirectory report.

Additional reporting by the Irish Examiner