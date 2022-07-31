Hopes rise for first shipment of Ukraine grain on Monday

The first of the long-delayed grain shipments from one of Ukraine's Black Sea ports could start later on Monday, providing hope for the easing of surging global food prices and removing the threat of hunger in many countries.

A grain shipment deal between Ukraine and Russia had been brokered by the UN and Turkey in Istanbul over a week ago, but no ships have since sailed.

The deal aims to restart shipments from Ukraine which before the war accounted for a large part of the key foodstuffs delivered to European and African countries.

Global food, along with gas and oil prices, have surged since the February 24 invasion because world markets relied on Ukraine and Russia for significant amounts of wheat, corn, and vegetable oil, as well as gas and oil.

Fears of famine

There have been growing fears that African countries such as Somalia could face famine, with the threat of civil unrest in many other countries, unless shipments from Ukraine restart soon, to help rein in sky-high prices.

Hefty food price hikes helped drive inflation across the eurozone in July, pushing Ireland's rate to 9.6%, Eurostat reported last week.

The possibility of the first grain-exporting ship to leave a Ukrainian on Monday was high, said a spokesperson for president Tayyip Erdogan, Reuters and other news agencies reported.

"If all (details) are completed by tomorrow, it seems like there is a high possibility that the first ship will leave the port tomorrow... We will see ships leaving the ports the next day at the latest," the spokesman said.

UN agreement

The UN agreement aims to allow safe passage for grain shipments in and out of the Black Sea ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi. Moscow blames Ukraine for stalling shipments by mining the port waters.

Turkey is helping to co-ordinate the hoped-for restoration of grains exports from Ukraine from a centre in Istanbul, but war insurance for shippers and securing crew for the vessels are just some of the many problems to be juggled with.

Meanwhile, Ukraine [resident Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, said Mr Zelenskyy in a tweet.

"Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively," he added.