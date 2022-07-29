Irish inflation estimated at 9.6% in July giving first hopes that price pressures are peaking

The figures come from Eurostat and are based on its harmonised measure of inflation which makes it easier to compare inflation rates right across the European Union.
Irish inflation estimated at 9.6% in July giving first hopes that price pressures are peaking

Irish economists have predicted since March that consumer price inflation would peak at around 10% this summer, however, they still see inflation running at elevated levels next year. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 10:40
Emma Taggart and Eamon Quinn

Ireland's inflation rate was 9.6% in July, unchanged from the previous month, providing a glimmer of hope that the acceleration of price pressures is nearing a peak.

The figures come from Eurostat and are based on its harmonised measure of inflation which makes it easier to compare inflation rates right across the European Union.

The harmonised rates have in the past been slightly higher than the consumer prices measure, which in Ireland's case was running at 9.1% in June 2022.

Irish economists have predicted since March that consumer price inflation would peak at around 10% this summer, however, they still see inflation running at elevated levels next year.

Ireland's 9.6% rate is, however, still higher than the average for the eurozone as a whole which is running at 8.9%, according to the European statistics office.

The latest figures show that Latvia, at 21%, has the highest inflation rate in July closely followed by Lithuania. The Baltic states are most exposed to the curtailment of Russian gas and fuel.

Germany's inflation rate in the month is running at 8.5%, up slightly from the previous month and France's rate was running at 6.8%. 

The lowest rate in the EU was Malta with a rate of 6.5%, the figures show.

Eurostat said that the drivers of inflation across the eurozone were again energy costs, food, industrial goods, and services, in that order.

More in this section

Bustling Bars and Cafes as Tourism Stocks Gain on Vaccine Rollout France, Spain smash economic growth estimates despite recession fear
Biden US Mideast Biden sees 'no surprise' in slowdown as US economy contracts
Pedro Sanchez Spain seeks €7bn from banks and energy firms to fund inflation package
Cobh, County Cork, Republic of Ireland. Branch of AIB Bank.

AIB boss admits the bank 'made a mistake' over its no-cash plan at branches

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices