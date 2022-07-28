EU considers new directorate to rein in power of Big Tech

The European Commission is considering creating a new directorate that may be headed by two top competition officials to enforce tough new rules aimed at reining in the powers of Big Tech, two people familiar with the matter said.
Such a move could ease concerns that the EU competition watchdog may struggle to get technology giants such as Google-owner Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook-owner Meta, and Microsoft to comply with the Digital Markets Act, or DMA.
The landmark rules, agreed in March, will go into force next year.
They will bar the companies from setting their own products as preferences, forcing app developers to use their payment systems, and leveraging users' data to push competing services.
The new directorate at the European Commission's powerful competition arm may be headed by Alberto Bacchiega, director of information, communication, and media, in charge of competition and merger cases involving the tech, media and consumer electronics industries, one of the people said.
Mr Bacchiega could also be assisted by Thomas Kramler, head of the unit dealing with competition cases in e-commerce and data economy, and currently spearheading investigations into Apple and Amazon, the same source said.
The EU Commission said it was organising itself internally so that it can enforce the Digital Markets Act effectively.
"The enforcement of the DMA is estimated to require approximately 80 staff who would be redeployed internally, as appropriate," a spokeswoman said.
"The internal organisation will be based on the relevant expertise of all DGs (directorate-generals) and services involved, and ensure appropriate staffing of the relevant DGs and services," she said.
• Reuters