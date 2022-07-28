EU considers new directorate to rein in power of Big Tech

The new body could add muscle to the European Commission's bid to make tech and social media giants comply with the law
EU considers new directorate to rein in power of Big Tech

The aim is to ensure tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Facebook (Meta) comply with the Digital Markets Act. Stock picture

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 16:39
Foo Yun Chee

The European Commission is considering creating a new directorate that may be headed by two top competition officials to enforce tough new rules aimed at reining in the powers of Big Tech, two people familiar with the matter said.

Such a move could ease concerns that the EU competition watchdog may struggle to get technology giants such as Google-owner Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook-owner Meta, and Microsoft to comply with the Digital Markets Act, or DMA. 

The landmark rules, agreed in March, will go into force next year. 

They will bar the companies from setting their own products as preferences, forcing app developers to use their payment systems, and leveraging users' data to push competing services.

The new directorate at the European Commission's powerful competition arm may be headed by Alberto Bacchiega, director of information, communication, and media, in charge of competition and merger cases involving the tech, media and consumer electronics industries, one of the people said.

Mr Bacchiega could also be assisted by Thomas Kramler, head of the unit dealing with competition cases in e-commerce and data economy, and currently spearheading investigations into Apple and Amazon, the same source said.

The EU Commission said it was organising itself internally so that it can enforce the Digital Markets Act effectively.

"The enforcement of the DMA is estimated to require approximately 80 staff who would be redeployed internally, as appropriate," a spokeswoman said.

"The internal organisation will be based on the relevant expertise of all DGs (directorate-generals) and services involved, and ensure appropriate staffing of the relevant DGs and services," she said. 

• Reuters

Read More

EU antitrust enforcers accept Irish insurers group's concessions

More in this section

Bord Gáis owner resumes dividend payouts boosted by surge in energy prices Bord Gáis owner resumes dividend payouts boosted by surge in energy prices
Retail sales fall as consumers cut back and prices soar Retail sales fall as consumers cut back and prices soar
Ibec's Budget 2018 submission Economic growth to slow as consumers save more, says Ibec
technologyMediaSocial MediaDigital Markets ActPerson: Alberto BacchiegaPerson: Ursula von der LeyenOrganisation: European CommissionOrganisation: AlphabetOrganisation: GoogleOrganisation: AmazonOrganisation: AppleOrganisation: FacebookOrganisation: MetaOrganisation: Microsoft
<p>The bill to tax the banks fleshes out the policy promise made by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez earlier this month. File picture: Paul White/</p>

Spain seeks €7bn from banks and energy firms to fund inflation package

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices