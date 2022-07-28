Potential tax-free bonus increase could generate €1bn tax break

Doubling the Small Benefit Exemption Scheme could generate a tax break of over €1bn for the private sector, according to new research.
Under the scheme, which is utilised by around 62% of employers, staff can receive a one-off, non-cash, tax-free bonus of €500 per annum.
In June, Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said that the Government was looking at the possibility of increasing the €500 limit to €1000 in Budget 2023.
Were the ceiling lifted, it would represent a potential tax break to employers and employees of over €1bn, according to a new report by Dublin-based Allgo Rewards.
“The traditional application of the Small Benefit Scheme is a gift card or present as we get towards year-end – largely because it is part of the Scheme’s rule that it is a once-off gift," said Allgo CEO Gary Purcell.
"Should it be increased, employers have the opportunity to look at using the scheme over a year-long period to constantly recognise employees.
"With only 62% of Irish businesses using the Small Benefit Scheme, there is a clear opportunity for Irish employers. I would see this potential increase as a real inflation-buster, putting some extra money back into workers’ pockets and the economy when prices are visibly rising.”