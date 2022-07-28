Potential tax-free bonus increase could generate €1bn tax break

New research shows that an increase to the Small Benefit Exemption Scheme could lead to tax-breaks of €1bn for private sector employers and employees
Potential tax-free bonus increase could generate €1bn tax break

Last month, Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said that the Government was looking at doubling the scheme's €500 limit. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos.

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 06:00
Martha Brennan

Doubling the Small Benefit Exemption Scheme could generate a tax break of over €1bn for the private sector, according to new research.

Under the scheme, which is utilised by around 62% of employers, staff can receive a one-off, non-cash, tax-free bonus of €500 per annum.

In June, Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said that the Government was looking at the possibility of increasing the €500 limit to €1000 in Budget 2023.

Were the ceiling lifted, it would represent a potential tax break to employers and employees of over €1bn, according to a new report by Dublin-based Allgo Rewards.

“The traditional application of the Small Benefit Scheme is a gift card or present as we get towards year-end – largely because it is part of the Scheme’s rule that it is a once-off gift," said Allgo CEO Gary Purcell.

"Should it be increased, employers have the opportunity to look at using the scheme over a year-long period to constantly recognise employees.

"With only 62% of Irish businesses using the Small Benefit Scheme, there is a clear opportunity for Irish employers. I would see this potential increase as a real inflation-buster, putting some extra money back into workers’ pockets and the economy when prices are visibly rising.” 

Read More

Economic growth to slow as consumers save more, says Ibec

More in this section

Federal Reserve Powell US dollar falls and Euro gains after interest rate hike
DENIS SCANNELL Penneys takes Covid hit but plans to invest in Cork City store
Germany Russia Gas Russia cuts gas via Nord Stream to 20% of capacity pushing prices higher
Ibec's Budget 2018 submission

Economic growth to slow as consumers save more, says Ibec

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices