Economic growth to slow as consumers save more, says Ibec

Economic growth is expected to fall later this year as businesses are experiencing the impact of cost pressures on consumers, a business representative group has warned.

Ibec expects some softening of consumer trends in the second half of the year as heating usage increases and consumers begin to feel some squeeze from rising interest rates.

Some businesses are still struggling to return to pre-pandemic business activity, and higher costs for consumers is making it more difficult, said Ibec.

For example, department stores and bookstores are still well below pre-Covid levels of consumer activity, according to the lobby group.

In its latest Economic Outlook, Ibec estimated that consumer spending growth will fall from 6.6% to 4% in 2023 and domestic investment to fall from 8.6% to just under 4%. In addition, it predicted that average inflation will be 7.5% for the year and won’t fall below 4% until 2023.

The group said its members are also experiencing tighter capital markets and a greater focus on operation costs.

“The outlook for Irish business is marked by growing concern at rapid shifts in our competitive position and growing labour market policy costs being imposed by government, which will most significantly impact on SMEs,” said Ibec head of national policy and chief economist Gerard Brady.

Ibec said ongoing higher prices of commodities, such as energy imports, are already slowing the pandemic recovery momentum seen in the first half of the year and the group expects it to slow further.

“There is a need to support those exposed to the downside of inflation. These supports should, however, be targeted at those businesses and households which are most in need,” said Mr Brady.

Ibec has urged government to offer a time-limited labour market transition rebate, for businesses exposed to increases in employment costs and regulation.

“This should come in the form of a temporary break from National Training Fund (NTF) payments and direct vouchers for training, skills, and productivity, funded from the almost €1bn surplus in the NTF,” said Mr Brady.

“As a society, we must plan for the long-term investments needed to grow our capacity and resilience in housing, energy, infrastructure and skills,” he said.

This slowdown in economic growth was also predicted by chief economist at Goodbody Stockbrokers, Dermot O’Leary, earlier this month.

The Irish economy is expected to experience a “significant slowdown” in growth due to recession risks, the economist warned.

Recession risks in the international economy presents big challenges for Ireland over the next year, he said.

Mr O’Leary said these risks are “clearly growing” but indicated that Ireland will be cushioned by household balance sheets which he said are in very good shape, “given the scale of deposits and household wealth generally.”

Mr O’Leary did tell the Irish Examiner that he expects the Irish economy to grow slightly by 2.5% this year, in regard to Modified Domestic Demand (MDD), due to a squeeze on domestic incomes.