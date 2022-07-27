China calls report it tried to obtain US Federal Reserve data ‘a political lie’

China calls report it tried to obtain US Federal Reserve data ‘a political lie’
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian gestures during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing (Liu Zheng/AP)
Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 11:48
Associated Press Reporter

China’s government has rejected as a “political lie” a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain US economic data.

The report, citing an investigation by a Senate panel, adds to accusations of Chinese computer hacking and other efforts to steal US commercial and government information.

The report “has no factual basis”, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

The Journal said Chinese authorities tried to recruit employees of regional Fed banks by offering contracts.

The report you mentioned is a political lie fabricated by a few Republican lawmakers who harbour ill intentions

It said an employee who visited Shanghai in 2019 during US-Chinese trade tension was threatened with prison to pressure the employee to disclose data including about tariffs.

“The report you mentioned is a political lie fabricated by a few Republican lawmakers who harbour ill intentions,” Mr Zhao said in response to questions at a regular news briefing.

He blamed “China-phobia and persecution mania”.

The Journal said the Senate panel’s report gave no indication whether sensitive information was lost in the alleged decade-long effort that began in about 2013.

It said internal Fed information could give insight into economic analysis, financial system oversight and interest rate policy.

More in this section

Permanent TSB fined 21 million euros Permanent TSB pledges to complete Ulster Bank mortgage deal this year as it posts €36m loss
IMF And World Bank Headquarters As Virtual World Spring Meetings Begin IMF cuts world GDP outlook a third time as inflation rises
EU agrees to 15% gas-cut target as Russia set to reduce flows EU agrees to 15% gas-cut target as Russia set to reduce flows
USDigitalPlace: International
<p>For households in the lowest 10% by income, electricity, gas and other fuels were the largest contributor to their estimated inflation rate making up 3.3% of the 10% rate.</p>

Inflation rate for lower-income households reaches 10.3%

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices