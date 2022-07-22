CSO: 91% annual increase in wholesale electricity prices 

Compared to May 2022, wholesale electricity prices rose by 26.9% in June. 
CSO: 91% annual increase in wholesale electricity prices 

Energy prices have fluctuated considerably over the past year. Picture: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg.

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 11:43
Emma Taggart

Wholesale electricity prices have risen by 91.3% compared to June 2021 figures from the wholesale price index for June 2022 have revealed.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), prices have risen for a wide variety of goods produced by Irish manufacturers.

Compared to May 2022, wholesale electricity prices rose by 26.9% in June. 

Energy prices have fluctuated considerably over the past year. For example, the price of electricity for factories in April was 155% higher compared to the same period in 2021.

Gas and electricity prices have risen in recent weeks as concerns grew that Russia would stop supplying gas through a key pipeline.

However, the resumption of flows earlier this week eased fears that Russia will halt shipments and provided some relief for Europe as it races to store the fuel before the winter. 

For Irish consumers electricity and gas bills have risen sharply in recent months. Earlier this week, Flogas Energy announced an increase in electricity and gas prices.

The price hike sees Flogas customers' bills going up for the second time in three months as the provider announced an increase in April which took effect in May.

Irish manufacturing wholesale prices for other energy products continued to increase.

Wholesale prices for all energy prices increased by almost 23% in June compared with May’s figures, and the wholesale price of petrol is 29.9% higher than prices in June 2021.

Wholesale prices increased for other wholesale manufacturing goods too. Overall, wholesale prices for goods used in manufacturing increased at an annual rate of just over 7% May. In May, this annual increase was slightly over 7%.

Basic metals were 33.0% more expensive compared to 12 months ago while other non-metallic mineral products such as glass, ceramics, cement, concrete, and stone recorded an annual price increase of 23.2%.

 

Mining and quarrying prices also had a large annual increase of 23.7%.

Meanwhile, prices for wholesale construction products rose by 18.5% compared to the same month last year.

The agri-food industry also saw significant price increases with dairy products increasing in price by 49.1% in June 2022, compared to the same month in 2021.

Similarly, compared to June 2021, meat and meat products recorded a 14.5% increase while grain milling, starches and animal feeds observed an 11.7% price increase.

  • Additional reporting from Bloomberg

Read More

Building costs record rapid rise in first half of 2022

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Permanent TSB has formally agreed to acquire €7.6 billion worth of assets from Ulster Bank Ireland END PTSB cleared by CCPC to acquire Ulster Bank assets
Blackstone Said to Plan IPO of $7 Billion Building Products Firm Building costs record rapid rise in first half of 2022
Sales of National Lottery tickets surpassed €1bn in 2021 Sales of National Lottery tickets surpassed €1bn in 2021
<p>Carlsberg and Heineken said on March 9 they would stop production and sales of their flagship brands in Russia. Picture: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg.</p>

Foreign beers remain on Russian shelves months after brewers halt sales

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices