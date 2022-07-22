CSO: 91% annual increase in wholesale electricity prices 

Wholesale electricity prices have risen by 91.3% compared to June 2021 figures from the wholesale price index for June 2022 have revealed.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), prices have risen for a wide variety of goods produced by Irish manufacturers.

Compared to May 2022, wholesale electricity prices rose by 26.9% in June.

Energy prices have fluctuated considerably over the past year. For example, the price of electricity for factories in April was 155% higher compared to the same period in 2021.

Gas and electricity prices have risen in recent weeks as concerns grew that Russia would stop supplying gas through a key pipeline.

However, the resumption of flows earlier this week eased fears that Russia will halt shipments and provided some relief for Europe as it races to store the fuel before the winter.

For Irish consumers electricity and gas bills have risen sharply in recent months. Earlier this week, Flogas Energy announced an increase in electricity and gas prices.

The price hike sees Flogas customers' bills going up for the second time in three months as the provider announced an increase in April which took effect in May.

Irish manufacturing wholesale prices for other energy products continued to increase.

Wholesale prices for all energy prices increased by almost 23% in June compared with May’s figures, and the wholesale price of petrol is 29.9% higher than prices in June 2021.

Wholesale prices increased for other wholesale manufacturing goods too. Overall, wholesale prices for goods used in manufacturing increased at an annual rate of just over 7% May. In May, this annual increase was slightly over 7%.

Basic metals were 33.0% more expensive compared to 12 months ago while other non-metallic mineral products such as glass, ceramics, cement, concrete, and stone recorded an annual price increase of 23.2%.

Mining and quarrying prices also had a large annual increase of 23.7%.

Meanwhile, prices for wholesale construction products rose by 18.5% compared to the same month last year.

The agri-food industry also saw significant price increases with dairy products increasing in price by 49.1% in June 2022, compared to the same month in 2021.

Similarly, compared to June 2021, meat and meat products recorded a 14.5% increase while grain milling, starches and animal feeds observed an 11.7% price increase.

Additional reporting from Bloomberg