ECB increases interest rates by 0.5% to combat rising inflation

This rate will increase over time to 0.75%. The rate could reach 2.4% in 2024, but inflation is expected to fall back by then. 

Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 13:20
Cáit Caden

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates by 0.5% to combat surging inflation, which is approximately 9% across the euro area. 

This is the first time in 11 years that the ECB has hiked its interest rate. 

Variable rate mortgage customers are expected to be one of the key groups impacted by the rate hike. 

Mortgage broker Michael Dowling of Dowling Financial gave this example to the Irish Examiner: "Taking a mortgage of €300,000 over a 30-year term, monthly mortgage repayments will rise by €220, which is very significant.

While switching activity has been busy this year to date, MyMortgages said it is expecting a flurry of activity over the coming months as people move to try to lock in fixed rates and somewhat shield themselves from further increase rate rises.

The ECB interest rate hike comes after the Federal Reserve decided to increase rates earlier this year.

The ECB delayed increasing interest rates as it considered rising inflation to be "transitory." However, the ongoing war in Ukraine has aggravated inflation across Europe. 

