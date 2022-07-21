Ibec calls for Government grants to help tackle energy costs

Ireland’s largest business representative group has called on the Government to provide grants to help businesses weather the storm of spiraling energy costs.

Ibec, which employs over 70% of Ireland’s workforce, made the calls following a proposal by the EU this week that the bloc cut its natural gas consumption by 15% over the next eight months amind concern about Russian supplies.

While Ireland is not as acutely exposed to gas rationing as other EU member states, executives at Ibec said that affordability will be a major challenge for Irish industries this winter.

“We are less exposed as a result of the diverse supply of gas we import through the UK, coupled with our own Corrib supply, and emergency cooperation agreements and planning between Ireland and the UK,” said Ibec Senior Executive of Infrastructure, Energy and Environment Policy, Conor Minogue.

“The real issue for businesses this winter will be affordability. Prices are going to continue to increase, especially if Russian gas supply drops, which could lead to self-rationing, operational, and liquidity issues.

“Over recent months, Ibec has been lobbying and engaging with Government on the need for a grant support scheme to help businesses through this challenging period. Other EU countries are already doing this. We need to follow suit as soon as possible to protect our enterprise base and our capacity to compete internationally.

"While we understand Government is developing such a scheme, it must be delivered in a timely manner and help the businesses that require it the most."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned that gas supply problems will impact prices on the Irish market if Russia decides to cut exports to the bloc.

"We do see issues with energy in terms of pricing certainly as we move into the autumn and supply in terms of the broader European experience,” he said this week.

"If the overall supply levels reduce that has real consequences for cost and the price of energy."

Minister Eamon Ryan is due to liaise with officials from the EU Commission today about the proposed reduction and a preliminary meeting on the issue between Irish officials will reportedly take place later this week.