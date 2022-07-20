Ukraine intends to postpone debt payments as war hits economy

The government instructed the finance ministry to hold negotiations with creditors on deferring payments by Aug. 15 and promised additional interest on postponed payments.
The Ukrainian government plans to postpone payment on the GDP-linked warrants to August 2024 from May 2023.

Ukraine intends to postpone repayment of its Eurobonds and payments of interest on them for 24 months from Aug. 1, according to a government resolution published on Wednesday.

The government, which is trying to deal with the impact of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, instructed the finance ministry to hold negotiations with creditors on deferring payments by Aug. 15 and promised additional interest on postponed payments.

Ukraine holds several outstanding issues of Eurobonds worth about $19.5bn (€19.05bn) with maturity in 2022-2033 that are set to be postponed until 2024-2035 respectively.

Ukraine is facing a record external debt payment in September - almost 57bn hryvnias (€1.88bn) - and the state budget revenues cover only a third of the country's financial needs. 

Tymofiy Mylovanov, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, has urged foreign partners to increase their financial support for Ukraine to help the country prevent a crisis in a situation where expenditures have increased significantly because of the war while revenues have fallen.

“Given the circumstances, a term-out was inevitable,” said Viktor Szabo, a London-based money manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, who holds Ukrainian bonds. “It would make horrible PR for investors to reject the offer.” Ukraine will service and redeem its bonds and GDP warrants if bondholders don’t agree to the proposed changes, according to the decree.

The Finance Ministry didn’t immediately confirm when officials will contact bondholders.

  • Reuters and Bloomberg

