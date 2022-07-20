Scarcity of brickies, plasterers and carpenters pose threat to housing targets

Housing targets at risk of not being reaches as the majority of construction companies are suffering from a staff shortage, shows new research.

Many of those surveyed are concerned about the scarcity of trade skills like brick laying, plastering and carpenters.

“If the sector adapts a long-term strategy through the launch of a national campaign to promote the value of a career in construction, it can develop a consistent talent stream that attracts new recruits and graduates, empowering a skilled workforce with all the know-how coupled with the most up-to-date digital tools to improve productivity and overall job satisfaction,” said Brian Roche, construction sales lead with Autodesk Ireland.

The research showed that two fifths of companies are actively recruiting but skills shortages are proving a headache for construction businesses.

One in three construction firms believe young talent is emigrating from Ireland.

The Construction in Ireland 2022: Building a Workforce for the Future research report, led by Core Research and commissioned by Autodesk Construction Cloud, includes responses from 300 Irish companies.

The research found four in five professionals are concerned about the sector’s ability to meet the housing policy target and requirement of 33,000 homes built per year by 2030.

Only 20% of professionals think the housing targets can be reached with the current workforce, while 70% believe the industry will need a bigger workforce to meet the ambitions.

The report 63% companies find it hard to recruit talent due to a lack of career options and negative perceptions about working in the industry.

The rising cost of materials is also putting pressure on the industry as it tries to meet surging demand.