Over 60 Munster retailers to get funding to move online 

Over 60 companies in the Munster province are set to receive financial support from the latest round of a scheme that was launched to help retailers establish an online presence.

The majority of the Munster-based businesses availing of the State supported Online Retail Scheme are located in Cork.

“Even though we have seen a consistent trend of Irish shoppers coming back to bricks-and-mortar stores such as fashion outlets as restrictions have lifted, it is clear that online retail is now a hugely significant part of the shopping experience and that it is here to stay,” said Duncan Graham, managing director of business representative body Retail Excellence.

“This scheme will also open up new markets both at home and abroad which is of paramount importance to local businesses in particular,” he said.

The Munster-based recipients of the scheme include Crowley's Pharmacy in Co Cork, Patrick Bourke Menswear in Co Clare, Skelligs Chocolate in Co Kerry, Fitzgerald Electrical in Co Limerick, The Book Centre in Co Waterford, and Ronayne Hardware in Co Tipperary.

During this round, €9.3m in grants will be distributed to the 216 successful applicants of the scheme, 72% of which are companies are based outside of Dublin.

Government launched a pilot Online Retail Scheme in late 2018, under which funding of around €900k was approved for 40 retailers during 2019. In two other rounds, 185 retailers were funded to a total of €6.6m and 145 retailers received a total of €5.3m.

Since 2018 around 700 retailers based in Ireland have been approved for €28m in funding through the scheme. Successful applicants will receive a grant ranging from €10,000 to a maximum of €64,000.

The scheme, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland, was open to retailers who already have an online presence and who have a physical store. Recipients of this latest round work in various sectors including hardware, pharmacy, clothing and furniture.

“Such diversification is an important part of future-proofing a business as it allows retailers to explore new opportunities and reach new customers, both domestically and internationally,” said Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Damien English.

The Scheme has been widely welcomed by retailers, but there are other issues that are brewing for the sector in addition to the push to migrate online. For example, many smaller retailers are starting to feel the impact of Brexit.

“You have to be very careful when purchasing from the UK because you have to offload the cost of the imports,” said Bríd Sexton who works in Vanilla Boutique in Co Cork.

She said a scheme that would help retailers cushion the cost of imports from the UK would be “absolutely welcome.”