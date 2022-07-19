Tech multinational Cisco sets its sights on making Ennis a 'smart town'

Technology multinational Cisco announced plans to convert Ennis in Co. Clare into a “smart town” which will have better traffic management and increase footfall into shops.

This plan is part of a project by Cisco called the Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) which is expected to help increase investment in making countries more accessible through the use of technology.

“We're one of the most connected nations, yet the opportunity that presents isn’t felt by everyone. The last few years have brought the impact of digital exclusion into focus,” said Shane Heraty, managing director of Cisco Ireland and Scotland.

Cisco’s CDA programme first launched in Ireland in 2018 in support of the nation’s Project Ireland 2040 plan for social, economic and cultural development. Before bringing it to Ireland and setting its sights on Ennis, Cisco used its CDA programme on ambitious projects in other parts of the world.

It was previously used in South Korea where it introduced video conferencing technology into education institutions during Covid-19. It has also been used in Italy where digital tools were implemented to help the elderly contact their loved ones during the pandemic through large sharp screens with enhanced audio.

The CDA project provided technology for IT talent development and network security in Japan as well. In addition, it was used in the US by industry to help create better IT solutions.

The plan for Ennis, which falls under the CDA, will be supported through a contract with State body The Western Development Commission (WDC). It isn’t completely clear how Cisco plans to make Ennis more digitised as the company did not disclose details of the project to the Irish Examiner before publication.

This joint venture between the WDC and Cisco is one of a few projects to be carried out along the west of Ireland. “The WDC’s mission is to work collaboratively to mitigate and overcome challenges at a regional level to ensure vibrant, connected communities throughout the West of Ireland,” said Tomás Ó Síocháin, CEO at WDC.

“Working with the experts at Cisco to close the digital divide in the region will help us do just that,” he said.

A pilot research programme in Clare Island, Co. Mayo, is also part of the WDC and Cisco contract. This will look into ways to make virtual healthcare in Ireland more accessible. Science Foundation Ireland, NUIG and the HSE are contributing to the research.

Mr Heraty says these projects will “complement” the work being carried out to implement the National Broadband Plan in rural areas. Research from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), commissioned by Cisco, found that more digital opportunities in Irish industry could add €28bn to the Irish economy by 2030.

However, the technology firm indicated that implementing these projects won’t be enough to benefit from a digital economy.

The company said research suggested that 70,000 people a year must gain essential digital skills to be in an environment where everyone in Ireland can participate in a more digitised economy by 2030. This would include having access to online services like banking or virtual GP appointments.

Cisco also said that to build a more digital workforce, 131,000 need to develop a higher level of digital skills each year.

Under Cisco, Level 5 Certificates for digital skills courses will be offered through its Networking Academy in an effort to reach these goals. To date, Cisco has offered digital skills training to 30,000 people in Ireland.

Cisco first launched in Ireland in 1999 and has offices in Dublin and Galway.

It was originally founded in the US in 1984 by Stanford University computer scientists Sandy Lerner and Leonard Bosnack. They married after setting up the business but eventually divorced. Ms Lerner went on to co-found Urban Decay cosmetics.

Cisco has since grown to be an American-based multinational technology conglomerate corporation headquartered in San Jose, California, that sells networking hardware, software, and telecommunications. Cisco claims that over 85% of the world’s web traffic travels securely across its connections.