EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan by 2027 

The European Union reached a deal to double natural gas imports from Azerbaijan in a bid to help replace Russian fossil fuels amid a worsening energy crisis following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

To boost the shipments, the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor -- a network of pipelines connecting the Caspian Sea with Europe -- will be increased to 12bn cubic meters from the current 8.1bn, according to a memorandum of understanding signed with the 27-nation bloc Monday in Baku.