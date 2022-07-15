'Significant' growth slowdown predicted for 2022

The Irish economy is expected to experience a “significant slowdown” in growth due to recession risks, an economist has warned.

Recession risks in the international economy presents big challenges for Ireland over the next year, said chief economist with Goodbody Stockbrokers Dermot O’Leary.

He said these risks are “clearly growing” but indicated that Ireland will be cushioned by household balance sheets which he said are in very good shape, “given the scale of deposits and household wealth generally.”

Mr O’Leary did tell the Irish Examiner that he expects the Irish economy to grow slightly by 2.5% this year, in regard to Modified Domestic Demand (MDD), due to a squeeze on domestic incomes.

MDD, which measures domestic performance that covers personal, government, and investment spending, decreased from original predictions of 6.5% in March for Q1 to just under 6% for that period, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

MDD contracted by 1% overall in Q1 compared to the previous quarter, showed the Annual National Accounts Results for Year 2021 and Updated Quarterly National Accounts and International Accounts Quarter 1 2022 report by the CSO.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth suffered a slowdown in Q1 compared with Q4 in 2021. The CSO originally predicted GDP growth of 11% for that period, which reduced to 6% in the final accounts.

GDP is the measurement, which covers activity by multinational companies like including Pfizer, Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Intel, which operate substantial European facilities here.

The revised accounts did not show any huge change in the GDP growth estimate, which grew to 13.6%, compared to the 13.5% estimate which was published in March. However, earlier this year, an expert warned that this number could change entirely.

“Both the surprisingly weak fourth-quarter data and the emerging global outlook suggest that Irish GDP growth in 2022 will be altogether different from the 13.5% figure recorded in 2021,” Austin Hughes, chief economist at KBC Bank, told the Irish Examiner.

GDP growth of 5%

GDP growth of around 5% “now looks likely in 2022”, which also takes into account “a notably less favourable global backdrop”, Mr Hughes said.

In terms of revised growth estimates in Q1 for different sectors, the service businesses including hotels and restaurants contracted 0.9% in Q1, compared with Q4 2021, on an earlier estimate of 12%.

Arts and entertainment exhibited a decline of 10% quarter-on-quarter in Q1 and construction grew by a slight 0.3% in Q1 compared with Q4.

Exports increased by 5% in Q1 compared with the previous quarter, while imports declined by 14% which meant that overall net exports for the quarter were 86% higher in Q1 compared with Q4 2021, or €25bn higher in money terms quarter-on-quarter.

Personal consumption expenditure declined modestly by 1.3% quarter-on-quarter.