Spanish government to discuss windfall tax on banks with big lenders next week

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced temporary taxes on energy companies and banks that should bring in €7bn in 2023-2024.
The announcement from Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez came as a surprise with many big banks arguing against the tax. Picture: AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis.

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 15:49

The Spanish government will meet with domestic banks next week to discuss a planned €3bn levy on big lenders included in a package to raise funds to help tackle the rising cost of living, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

"Next week, I will meet with the Spanish banking sector, with associations and the main lenders," Calvino told public broadcaster RNE, adding she hoped such measures would not hurt investment or have a negative impact on lending.

Spain's big banks have argued against the tax.  

Calvino did not say how such a levy would be implemented but at a later event she said her teams were working with the Budget Ministry on the technical details to try to prevent banks from passing the costs onto customers.

The rationale for taxing banks was to prevent windfall profits on expected interest rates hikes, Calvino said.

Senior bankers have told Reuters that higher borrowing costs should not be considered extraordinary gains after negative interest rates have weighed down their business for the past several years. Rate hikes would just be a step back to normality but come at a moment of economic uncertainty with a recession looming.

Sanchez's announcement came as a surprise and wiped more than €5bn off the market value of Spain's biggest listed banks.

A government source acknowledged that the sector was annoyed for being singled out and stigmatized at a time when it had already made costly efforts to address issues such as widening cashier services and improving customer care amid criticism that the elderly and others were being excluded in the digital age. 

On Wednesday, ratings agency S&P said that the tax would delay the bank's profit recovery but would be manageable.

"The additional tax costs are equivalent to about 12% of the domestic bottom-line profits that we expect for the Spanish banking system in the same period (2023-2024), and could detract 70 basis points from the banks' annual return on equity," S&P said.

On Thursday, shares in banks such as Santander and Bankinter fell again, losing more than 3%, while BBVA and Sabadell were down more than 2%.

  • Reuters

