EU sees Irish inflation falling to 3.3% next year, and economy to still perform strongly

Irish consumer price inflation is set to fall back sharply to 3.3% next year, if this year's huge global surge in gas and oil prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not repeated, the European Union Commission has projected.

In new summer forecasts, the Commission pared its projections for Ireland's economic growth but still sees the Irish economy performing exceptionally well. And it predicts the eurozone economies will avoid recession, despite the huge squeeze on living standards and the risk of stagflation haunting Europe amid the fallout of the war.

Irish inflation under its measure of inflation will fall to an average of 7.3% this year and then to 3.3% in 2023. Those forecasts compare with its projections for inflation for the eurozone as a whole of 7.6% and 4% over the same years.

Irish consumer price inflation was running at 9.1% in June, new Central Statistics Office figures published on Thursday showed.

However, the Commission warned its EU-wide inflation forecasts depend on the events linked to the Ukraine war.

"Further increases of gas prices could strengthen the stagflationary forces currently at play...At the same time, recent downward tendencies of oil and other commodities' prices could intensify, bringing about a faster deceleration in inflation," it said in its report.

Ireland's GDP will grow by 5.3% this year, the second fastest expansion in the eurozone after Slovenia, and will expand by 4% in 2023, the fastest growing economy in the currency region in 2023.

The Commission noted that Ireland was not immune from inflation pressures.

The economy contracted in the first three months this year when the activities of the multinationals are excluded from the national accounting; consumer sentiment "took a hit" in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; but unemployment fell and employment expanded, the Commission said in its review of Ireland.

It also warned about the potential effect on the economy amid plans by Britain to ignore the Irish Sea border agreement.

"The outlook for the economy is surrounded by high uncertainty also due to factors which are specific to Ireland, such as recent developments regarding the disapplication by the UK of the protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland under the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement," it said.

In an unusual development, the Commission also provided a detailed analysis of the effects of the multinationals on the Irish economy, including transfers of intellectual property rights and so-called contract manufacturing.

The in-depth analysis also touched on the role of foreign-owned pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in Ireland and the recent round of new investment by Intel in its semiconductor plant in Leixlip in Co Kildare.

The Commission also forecast that the number of people fleeing the war in Ukraine to the EU will reach 6 million people by the end of the year, "and to stay stable over 2023".