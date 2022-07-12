Cork Chamber calls for action on cost of living and housing

Cork Chamber has urged government to address the rising cost of living and the housing crisis in this year's Budget.

Across sectors, skills shortages were also found to be an issue as some firms said staffing will be the biggest barrier to business growth in the coming quarter.

In its pre-budget submission, the business group which represents nearly 1,200 companies employing some 100,000 people, said the cost of living was identified as the top priority for the budget.

A survey carried out by the group found that 69% of businesses believed the cost of living should be the Government's top priority for Budget 2023.

Meanwhile, 47% of those surveyed listed supply side housing stimulus as a priority for the Government to tackle in Budget 2023.

In Q2, the Chamber had asked businesses across Cork for their opinions on the primary focus for the Budget.

The results of the survey also revealed that 66% of businesses had experienced specialist skills shortages which affected recruitment efforts in the second quarter of 2022.

The results also found that the main threats to business growth were price rises in raw materials and a decline in orders.

Among those surveyed personal business confidence continues to be high at 90%. However, confidence in the Irish economy has declined sharply at 58%, a fall from 78% in the first quarter of 2022.

“While cost of living was identified as the top priority for Budget 2023, 47% of companies identified supply-side stimulus for housing as needing to be addressed,"

said Ronan Murray, president of Cork Chamber.

"Housing shortages have moved from becoming a social problem to a key problem for business," Mr Murray added.

He continued stating: “Positively, we continued to see Cork Chamber member companies create jobs over the past three months. However, in line with this quarter’s findings, infrastructural measures and business competitiveness measures were identified as one of the top three budget priorities for companies (both 35%)."

Mr Murray also highlighted the role of infrastructure delivery in enabling business growth and continued investor confidence. He stated the need to fast-track the delivery of sustainable transport as well as the importance of facilitating housing and other infrastructure projects.

On Monday, a protest was held outside City Hall in Cork calling for measures to address the cost of living crisis.