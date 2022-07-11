Second quarter sees rise in land sales following slow start

Land sales in Ireland picked up in the second quarter following a slow start to the year according to Savills Ireland.

Total development land volumes for the first half of the year came in at €275m.

This is 11% low than the average volume of sales for the first half of the year. However, second quarter sales, at €193m, were up 33% from the average showing a significant pick-up in land sales.

The majority of deals took place under €5m however, two transactions of over €50m were recorded.

The two €50m deals represented 58% of the market turnover.

The two largest sales from the previous quarter were Molyneux House – which sold for €20m – and Beech Hill, Clonskeagh, which sold for a price in excess of its €13.5m guide.

Analysing the volume of sales by potential use, the largest share of volumes in the second quarter was from mixed-use and industrial sites at 28% and 39% respectively.

The largest transaction of the quarter was the sale of 5.2 acres at 1-4 East Road to Eagle Street. Carried out by Glenveagh the transaction sold in excess of €60m.

The second-largest deal of the quarter was IPUT's acquisition of 118 acres of land at Killamonan Business Park for over €50m.

The remaining three of the five top deals sold for a combined €26m for over 100 acres.

Savills Ireland stated that a number of "challenges remain in the market in terms of planning permission uncertainty".

Rising costs associated with construction, as well as viability issues are impacting a number of schemes according to the property advisor.

John Swarbrigg, director of development land, Savills Ireland said: “While the development land market is facing challenges surrounding rising interest rates and viability issues there is some positive sentiment that construction cost inflation will soon ease – however, only time will tell.

A strong pool of buyers are active in the market and demand continues, particularly for good quality, well-located sites. The industrial sector, in particular, faces a shortage of sites and as a result, is unlikely to experience any oversaturation in the near future," Mr Swarbrigg added.