In US, views sharply diverge on whether recession looms

A looming recession, runaway inflation, an energy crisis in Europe and a euro that’s sunk to near parity with the dollar: corporate earnings worldwide face a laundry list of challenges this season that could create another reason to dump stocks.

After a tumultuous first half for global equities, with $18tn ($17.6tn) in value wiped out, investors are anxious to see if profits are holding up or if companies will cut guidance amid the intensifying threats to demand.

Businesses may use the dour economic picture to be even more conservative than otherwise about the future.

In an unusual divergence of opinions, Wall Street analysts appear to believe companies are largely in a strong position to pass on higher costs to consumers, but strategists — more cautious after getting their forecasts for 2022 wrong so far — aren’t convinced.

They have plenty reason for doubts, with the macroeconomic backdrop deteriorating amid surging prices, higher interest rates and lower consumer confidence.

“It’s bizarre that when everyone is talking of a potential recession, analysts’ earnings forecasts have been going up in the last few months instead of down,” said Anneka Treon, managing director at Van Lanschot Kempen.

It just doesn’t add up and that’s why this earnings season is so important in terms of profit margins and management commentary on the latest demand trends they are seeing.

Energy is expected to be the standout sector as oil producers as well as miners have benefited from surging prices amid the war in Ukraine.

Still, guidance from giants such as Exxon Mobil and Shell will be critical after oil prices dropped back to around 0 a barrel.

And for every other sector, higher commodity prices mean a bigger energy bill, dulling the picture for earnings overall.

And while net margin estimates are still hovering near all-time highs, there are cracks appearing; a Citigroup index shows global earnings downgrades are now outnumbering upgrades at an increasing pace.

With sentiment among stock traders already gloomy, here are five things investors are watching in the second quarter-earnings season that may determine whether there’s a rebound or a drop to new lows.

When it comes to pricing power, luxury goods firms are in a good position thanks to solid demand, according to Morgan Stanley, which says that Gucci-owner Kering hiked some prices last month by 7% versus February.

However that could come under pressure if management commentary suggests a slump in sentiment is translating into lower demand, strategists said.

Recession warnings

That’s a worry across the consumer sector. The drumbeat of recession warnings may eventually force a change in household behavior, limiting pricing power and the capacity to protect margins.

Some investors bet that megacap technology companies with their massive scale are better positioned to maintain growth and absorb pressures.

As consumers cut costs by opting for cheaper staples, which have lower margins to begin with, companies that sell to the mass market are likely to struggle the most, said Marija Veitmane, senior strategist at State Street Global Markets.

Even banks, which generally benefit from rising real yields, will find it hard, Veitmane said, as “the flatness of the yield curve could negate the benefits of rising interest rates and keep net interest margins low”.

Not everyone is bearish on the sector, however, with top fund managers at Amundi and BlackRock, saying last month that European banks in particular were attractive.

With the slump in stocks coinciding with a recent decline in Treasury yields and weaker oil prices, investors have already positioned for a “recession trade”.

They may be keen to hear what companies have to say about the rest of the year, but they’re already hoarding cash and hiding in bonds.

Nearly $63bn (€61.8bn) flowed into cash in the week through July 6 alone, while global equity funds had redemptions of $4.6bn (€4.51bn).

Ken Langone, the head of Home Depot, said last week that the US is already in a recession, adding his voice to the litany of such views already out there.

“Some companies might use the general gloom as cover for any bad news that’s been lurking in the shadows,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

Bloomberg