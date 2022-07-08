IMF: Ireland's growth remains positive amid high levels of uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that Ireland's economic outlook remains positive despite the substantial uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine.

The international financial institution stated that while growth is expected to remain strong Ireland was likely to face economic indirect effects of the war to rising inflation levels and a decline in global demand.

In the report published following its annual review of the Irish economy, the IMF said that pre-pandemic challenges remain for Ireland's economy including housing shortages, infrastructure and a gap in green and social investment.

The report detailed that growth was expected to slow from 13.5% in 2021 to a "still robust" 7.5% this year.

The IMF welcomed the support provided to customers to reduced the impact of rising energy prices on households and businesses.

It noted that the implementation of further measures should be aimed at supporting the most vulnerable.

The financial institution said Ireland's economic recovery from the pandemic was mainly driven by multinational enterprises (MNEs).

It also said that: "The financial sector weathered the pandemic crisis well thanks to high capital buffers and effective policy support."

Retail banks

However, it stated that uncertainty remains for consumers and highlighted that retail bank profitability in Ireland continues to be lower than peers.

The IMF highlighted that two retail banks - Ulster Bank and KBC - are leaving the Irish financial market and warned that new non-bank lenders are entering the market.

It noted that the rapid growth in non-bank lenders poses new risks.

These non-bank lenders are estimated to have tripled their share of new mortgage lending over last two years, to 13% in 2021 according to figures from the IMF.

It stated that Ireland has a large market-based finance sector which "requires enhancing risk analysis and reinforcing regulation in collaboration with international partners".

The request for increased international cooperation with regulation comes following the emergence of the scale of Ireland's shadow banking industry.

Figures from the Central Bank revealed that approximately €3.45tn of assets as of the end of 2020 were based in Ireland, primarily held in IFSC-based international funds which are said to invest in debt.