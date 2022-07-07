Is it possible to cut the cost of driving?

Yes, the price of petrol and diesel is going through the roof but there are many ways to help reduce the cost of filling the tank, writes John Hearne

Last July, the national average price of petrol was 153.9c. Diesel cost 143.5c. Last month, the equivalent figures were 213.2c and 205c respectively. That’s a 75% increase in the price of petrol and a 70% rise on the price of diesel.

The thing about driving is it’s hard to cut back on. You can’t change the distance

between home and work or home and school. Carpooling never really took off in this country and public transport? If it was an option, we would already be doing it.

But there are still plenty of no-cost and low-cost ways of reducing the amount of fuel you consume.

Tom Halpin of the SEAI says that with just a bit of careful consideration, we can all reduce our fuel use when we do drive.

“A less aggressive, energy-conscious driving style could save as much as 10% on your fuel costs,” he says. “If you think that doesn’t sound like much, then just ask yourself: if you could buy a litre of

petrol for €1.89 rather than paying €2.10 would you do it? As fuel costs rise, lowering speed and acceleration can make that difference. Try driving between 65kph to 80kph where safe and practicable — or at 100kph on a

motorway. Plus, you will have a less stressful

journey.”

How many people travel around with a full set of golf clubs in the boot? Or a box of tools? According to the US Department of Energy, an additional 45kg in the car will reduce miles per gallon by up to 2%. While you’re at it, remove any unused roof racks or roof boxes. They create extra wind resistance and so increase fuel

consumption. Travel light.

Not maintaining tyre pressure is one of the most common causes of poor fuel economy. Under-inflated tyres create rolling resistance as the car moves, thereby making the engine work harder. Getting tyre pressures right is important for safety too.

Anyone who has done their driving test in the

recent past will know that you can be now be asked all about tyre pressure as part of the process. The correct

levels will be listed in the manual, and a decent gauge will tell you when you’ve got it right. In the States they call them jack-rabbit starts. A trademark of aggressive driving, this is when you jerk abruptly forward. Closely

related is the hard brake, when you suddenly and rapidly decelerate. These

are surefire ways of wasting substantial amounts of

petrol.

You’ll be far more fuel efficient if you drive smoothly, read the road ahead and eliminate sudden spurts, or sudden decreases in speed. Tailgating too is always a bad idea. It’s unsafe, plus all that sudden braking burns fuel.

The more dashboard gadgetry you have switched on, the more fuel you’re going to burn. Air conditioning at this time of year, especially at low speeds, can drink up petrol faster than you would think. Open the window instead. Don’t ignore air conditioning altogether; you should run it at least once a week throughout the year though to keep the system in good condition.

Any other electrical loads should be kept to a minimum. Turn off your heated rear windscreen and

demister blowers when you don’t need them.

Coasting involves taking the car out of gear and allowing it to roll downhill. The logic is that you allow the car’s momentum and/or gravity to keep moving and keep your fuel in the tank. Contrary to what you might think, this is not a good idea. For one thing, you lose the ability to accelerate suddenly out of sticky situations. For another you lose engine braking, which takes some of the load off the brakes as you move downhill.

Because coasting involves relinquishing a certain amount of control over the car, experts say it’s inadvisable. And it probably won’t save you any fuel. In a modern car with electronic engine management, fuel and ignition systems are effectively combined and controlled by the electronic control unit. Take your foot off the accelerator and the unit cuts the fuel supply to the injectors anyway, so there’s nothing to be gained by coasting. And with modern diesel engines, the story is the same. They also shut off the fuel when you take your foot off the accelerator.

Once you turn the engine on, drive off gently without delay. This will reduce excessive fuel consumption and pollution. Even if you’re waiting only 30 seconds, it is more economical to switch the engine off and start it again when necessary.

Incidentally, many newer cars have an automatic stop/ start function, which means you don’t have to think

about this, just make sure it’s enabled on your car.

In these troubled times, it’s easy to convince yourself that cutting back on car maintenance is a good way of saving money. Don’t do it; it’s a false economy. Stick to the manufacturer’s servicing schedule. It keeps the

engine efficiency, and a full-service record will help sell the car if and when that needs to happen. And make sure too you use the right specification of engine oil. Check the handbook for details. A little planning should also allow you to combine short journeys and cut down on everyday mileage. Is it possible to drop the kids and do the shopping in the same run?

While pump prices are sky high everywhere, there is still value to be had in shopping around. Check pumps.ie to find the cheapest fuel in your area. It’s astonishing the differences in price you’ll find between petrol stations that might be only hundreds of meters apart. Also, break the Euro habit. Don’t buy €20 worth or €50 worth. It desensitises you to changes in price.

Instead, buy in litres. That way, you’ll get a much better feel for the actual cost of the fuel going into the car.

Of course, you could stop driving altogether. If walking isn’t an option, cycling may well be. Besides the health benefits, the taxpayer will even chip in on the cost of the bike. Under the bike-to-work scheme, you save on the costs of cycling to work because your repayments come out of your salary

before tax, USC and PRSI are deducted. This means that someone on the highest rate of tax will save almost half of the cost of a new bike and equipment.

The scheme applies to bikes and equipment up to the value of €1,250 and for pedelecs or e-bikes and

related safety equipment up to the value of €1,500.

The best way of saving petrol? Leave the car at home.