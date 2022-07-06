Martin Shanahan to step down as CEO of IDA Ireland

Took up the role as CEO of IDA in 2014.
Martin Shanahan to step down as CEO of IDA Ireland

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland. Picture: Chris Bellew - Fennell

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 11:17
Cáit Caden

Martin Shanahan announced he will step down from his role as CEO of IDA in 2023.

Mr Shanahan made the announcement while attending IDA’s mid-year update.

“It has been a huge privilege to lead IDA Ireland for the past eight years. IDA Ireland has continued to reinvent itself for over seven decades in order to position itself to win investment for Ireland,” said Mr Shanahan.

Mr Shanahan took up his role as CEO of IDA in 2014.

In addition, to Mr Shanahan’s departure announcement, the IDA said there were 155 approved so far in 2022, 18,039 jobs approved by the IDA in the first six months and 73 projects representing the total investment we in regional locations.

Investments are up 9% compared to 2021 and regional investments are up 7% compared to last year.

More in this section

Stocks Rally, Yields Sink on Powell's Reassurance Euro tumbles to 20-year low, putting parity with dollar in sight
Oil Rig Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output
General Economy In Greece EU start-ups battle with 'unnecessary friction'
<p>The unemployment rate for females rose to 5.0%, an increase from 4.6% the previous month.</p>

CSO: Slight rise in unemployment rate during June

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices