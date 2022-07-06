Martin Shanahan to step down as CEO of IDA Ireland

Martin Shanahan announced he will step down from his role as CEO of IDA in 2023.

Mr Shanahan made the announcement while attending IDA’s mid-year update.

“It has been a huge privilege to lead IDA Ireland for the past eight years. IDA Ireland has continued to reinvent itself for over seven decades in order to position itself to win investment for Ireland,” said Mr Shanahan.

Mr Shanahan took up his role as CEO of IDA in 2014.

In addition, to Mr Shanahan’s departure announcement, the IDA said there were 155 approved so far in 2022, 18,039 jobs approved by the IDA in the first six months and 73 projects representing the total investment we in regional locations.

Investments are up 9% compared to 2021 and regional investments are up 7% compared to last year.