Supply chain pressures are causing headaches for motor markets

British new car registrations fell 24% in June from a year earlier, marking the weakest month in 26 years, as the sector struggled with persistent supply shortage of components due to China's Covid-19 restrictions, industry data showed.

The British auto industry, already reeling from a severe shortage of semiconductors, is now bracing for a cost of living crisis in the country as people limit their spending to necessities and stay away from big ticket items.

New car registrations in Britain fell to 140,958 units, according to final figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

In May, SMMT cut 2022 outlook for new cars registered to 1.72m from 1.89m forecast earlier.

Lockdowns in China aggravated the shortage of essential auto components, hampering the industry's ability to fulfil demand. Globally, the automobile industry has been one of the hardest hit by supply-chain snags.

"The semiconductor shortage is stifling the new car market even more than last year's lockdown," said SMMT CEO Mike Hawes.

China's economy is now showing signs of slow recovery from the supply shocks, although headwinds to growth persist.

The UK's battery electric vehicles (BEVs) sector continued their growth streak, with a 15% increase in volume, although plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) uptake fell by 4,425 units.

The slowdown in plug-ins was more than anticipated, leaving the market behind the industry outlook, the SMMT said.

Meanwhile on the Irish motor market, new car registrations for last month were down 22% to 2,154 when compared to June 2021.

The figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi) showed registrations year-to-date are up slightly by 2% to 65,176 on the same period last year but are 19% below pre-Covid levels.

Reuters with additional reporting from the Irish Examiner